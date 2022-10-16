BOSTON — The decision by State Auditor Suzanne Bump not to seek a fourth term sparked a wide-open race for the post that is rarely without an incumbent candidate.
The race to replace Bump, a Democrat, pits state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, against Republican Anthony Amore of Winchester, and three independent challengers with some of Beacon Hill’s top leaders lining up behind the top two candidates.
Amore is the chief of security at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum who headed a probe into the infamous 1990 art heist and was the 2018 Republican nominee for secretary of state. He said he wants to bring his extensive background as an investigator to the auditor’s office.
Before taking over security at the Gardner Museum, Amore was part of a team that overhauled security at Logan International Airport after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
He is running with the backing of Gov. Charlie Baker, a two-term Republican who isn’t seeking reelection. In his endorsement, Baker said Amore would be a “watchdog” who “will keep the checks and balances on Beacon Hill” and “help preserve and continue the work” of his administration when he steps down next year.
DiZoglio, a former state representative making her first run for a statewide office, is backed by several of the state’s top Democrats including Bump and Attorney General Maura Healey, who is running for governor on the November ballot.
On the campaign trail, DiZoglio argued she has more experience on Beacon Hill than her rivals and will bring accountability and transparency to the auditor’s office.
She has pledged to use the auditor’s job to expand her advocacy as a lawmaker on issues ranging from curbing state spending and expanding public records access to banning nondisclosure agreements used to hide sexual harassment claims.
Three independent candidates — Gloria Caballero-Roca, of Holyoke, Dominic Giannone, of Weymouth, and Daniel Riek — are also running for the job.
Often referred to as the “chief accountability officer,” the auditor’s role involves rooting out waste and corruption.
The office is tasked with reviewing the performance of state agencies and contractors, identifying fraud in public benefit programs, and working with cities and towns to gauge the impact of unfunded mandates.
The four-year job pays a $190,000 salary, with benefits, and oversees an office with 200 full-time employees and a nearly $23 million budget.
It’s a rare occurrence that no incumbent is running for the statewide office. Massachusetts has had only two auditors since 1986.
The late Joseph DeNucci, a Democrat and former lawmaker, served in the post for nearly a quarter century before stepping down in 2009. He was the longest-serving state auditor in state history. Bump, a former state representative, has held the job for nearly 12 years.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
