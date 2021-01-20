METHUEN — The City Council is holding a special meeting Thursday at 7 p.m. for a presentation and review of the police department audit.
The Zoom conference call will be available on methuentv.org.
The audit, conducted by CNA Corp. of Arlington, Virginia, was released last week after months of delays due to COVID-19 and other factors.
It revealed a number of problems in the Police Department, particularly under the leadership of Chief Joseph Solomon, who is now on paid administrative leave pending his retirement later this month.
The audit was commissioned by Mayor Neil Perry for about $87,000 — an expenditure that was approved by the City Council last April. CNA was hired in June and the council interviewed the lead investigator for the audit, former Milwaukee police commissioner Ed Flynn, who also previously served as the Massachusetts Secretary of Public Safety under former Gov. Mitt Romney.
Perry did not return a text for comment.
City Council Chairman Steve Saba said the consultants, including Flynn, will be on the call to answer questions from the public as well as councilors.
"CNA will come in, present and summarize the report to the council and answer any questions we might have," he said.
"This has been such a public issue we want residents to have the opportunity to hear directly from the auditors and what they found," he added.
Residents who want to participate should go onto the council's website to register to speak publicly, or they can send an email that will be read into the record.
The audit found major problems within the department, such as racism, favoritism, mismanagement of vehicles and possible ethics violations in the purchasing of technology.
It also found that morale is at an all-time low, accusing Solomon and the department's leadership team of favoring certain officers for "specialist" promotions, like detective, over others who remain as uniformed patrolmen.
The audit also found fault with the use of intermittent officers as a way to avoid the Civil Service Commission.