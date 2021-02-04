LAWRENCE — A man accused of attempting to kill another man at Lawrence and Common streets last month was traced to North Carolina and captured, police said.
Ramsis Cruz, 22, of Milford, Massachusetts, was located in Raleigh, North Carolina, following an investigation that involved local and state police detectives, the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and U.S. Marshal's Service, police said.
Cruz is charged with firing shots in the area of Lawrence and Common streets at 10:25 p.m., Jan. 18, critically wounding a man in a car.
The victim was initially treated at Lawrence General Hospital and later transferred to a Boston hospital due to the extent of his injuries, police said.
Cruz faces charges of assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, carrying a loaded firearm without a license and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, police said.
Once he's extradited to Massachusetts, he will be arraigned on the charges in Lawrence District Court.
Police Chief Roy Vasque praised investigators for "the quick and thorough investigation that led to solving this case and getting a violent person off our streets."
"I can’t say enough about the continued support given to us by the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, U.S. Marshal's Service, Massachusetts State Police and attorneys from District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s Office. These partnerships are key pieces to the safety and security of the city," Vasque said.
He also thanked the North Carolina Violent Fugitive Task Force and Raleigh Police Department for their help.
