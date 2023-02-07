LAWRENCE — A kickoff celebration for Autism Care Partners at its newest location, an 8,000-square-foot center in Lawrence, will be held Wednesday.
A grand opening and open house will be held on Feb. 8 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 439 South Union Street, building 1, Suite 116,.
ACP describes itself as one of the most scaled autism providers serving families in the Northeast. It operates in seven states.
“It’s an honor to work side by side with so many talented staff in the Lawrence office and see firsthand the life changing impact they can have on the clients we serve. We are so excited to grow in this beautiful new space and serve more families in this great community,” said Courtney Jameson, ACP regional clinical director, in a statement.
“With the increasing prevalence of ASD diagnosis, we at ACP are grateful to be part of the solution to Massachusetts families by increasing access to evidence-based care,” said Andrea Lavigne, chief of regional service delivery.
Lawrence Mayor Brian DePena is expected to visit the grand opening for a ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. All families, academics and medical partners, health plan colleagues and community members are welcome to attend.
Founded in 1992 as an early intervention provider in New York City, ACP has evolved to become a recognized leader in the delivery of comprehensive behavioral therapy to individuals on the autism spectrum, according to the statement.
ACP provides diagnostic evaluations, early intervention services, applied behavior analysis, speech therapy, occupational therapy, social work, and the Visual Immersion System to individuals on the autism spectrum, and their families, through its center, home, and school-based practices.
For more information contact Elaine Crosiby, outreach and engagement officer, at ecrosby@autismcarepartners.com.
