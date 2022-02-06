Jennifer Msumba’s book about living with autism, “Shouting at Leaves,” starts in a moment of dread.
She was in her mid-20s and due to her history of self-harm had spent the previous decade living in care centers, group homes and a state hospital.
The center she was in now had seemed like a promising place with its Disney themes and pastel colors. But those impressions soon waned and then vanished after she was taken to an empty classroom, restrained on a four-point board and shocked with an electronic device.
Msumba remembers thinking: “How in the world did this become my reality?”
She answers that question in her book, published in November.
Her narrative, “Shouting at Leaves,” traces life from early childhood — as the youngest in an Andover family of four kids.
It was a bewildering odyssey for the daughter of Janet and Cameron Msumba, a heart doctor originally from Malawi, Africa.
Jennifer Msumba, 44, has lived for the past 12 years at a neurological center near Tampa, Florida. For reasons of privacy she prefers to not disclose its name.
In recent years she has made films, written and performed songs, streamed podcasts and played in a church musical ensemble.
Her projects are for people with autism, a bridge to those who care for them and to those who want to better understand people with the condition.
In an interview with Msumba days before Christmas — she was visiting her mother in North Andover — she said she wrote her book to help and encourage people who have gone through what she has gone through.
As of Jan. 31, Msumba had sold about 1,000 copies of her book through Amazon sales and at in-person book signings.
Her readers include academics and college students.
Michael Bakan, an ethnomusicology professor at Florida State University, has put Msumba’s book on his reading list for his Music and Neurodiversity class.
He said “Shouting at Leaves” is an extraordinary memoir of beauty and power and a classic among books about the autistic experience.
In early April, Msumba will visit FSU as a distinguished visiting lecturer in the Society for Musicology lecture series.
On April 9, she is scheduled to perform a 60-minute set at the Word of South literature and music festival in Tallahassee.
What does she think of this?
“I am both nervous and on cloud nine, I guess,” she said
Msumba has known triumphs and despair as thoroughly as anyone has.
In her youth, a combination of events and attendant changes made life harder for her. They included a rocky transition to adolescence, her mother’s cancer and the death of her father in 2001.
She dedicated her book to her mom, a retired teacher originally from Providence, Rhode Island, the granddaughter of an Italian immigrant.
Janet said her daughter was a creative child with a knack for stories, music and art.
Janet still has poems, stories, art and handmade cards from her daughter’s childhood.
By 3 years old she was reading and soon poring over her brother’s church magazines, bounded by a self-imposed rule: Circle all the familiar words including “and,” “the” and “God.”
“This was just the beginning of the rules I would create for myself in an attempt to keep my world predictable,” Msumba says in her book.
Msumba was overwhelmed by everyday sights, sounds and textures.
She struggled to click with classmates and keep friends and was hurt by taunts and confused when peers told her to stay away from them.
Predictability remained elusive for the child. More so in her teen years and beyond.
Only later would she be diagnosed as having autism and come to understand why she experienced the world as she did.
Autism, recognized now as a spectrum disorder, was less understood in the 1980s.
The term wasn’t even included in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders until 1980, said Rocio Rosales, coordinator of the master of science in applied behavior analysis and autism studies at the University of Massachusetts Lowell.
It was common, 30 years ago, for people with autism to be misdiagnosed.
Far fewer females than males are diagnosed with autism.
“Recent research on this topic indicates that females (girls) tend to mask autistic traits better than males (boys) when the symptoms are less severe,” Rosales said.
Rosales says there can be benefits to pursuing creative outlets for individuals with autism, especially if they are particularly interested in them.
“It is important, however, to consider the interests of each individual because every person with autism is unique,” Rosales said.
Msumba tells in her book how she reconnected with the vital, creative part of her self that she possessed in childhood.
Her memoir is the latest in a series of endeavors.
Her 2020 film “The Fish Don’t Care When It Rains,” was one of 87 submitted by filmmakers nationwide and won Best Film in the Easterseals Disability Film Challenge.
In her book, “Shouting at Leaves,” she does not name the residential facility where she and others were subjected to shocks.
To name it was to give the place power it did not deserve, she said.
Msumba acknowledged that she and others have named the facility and decried its practices in the past, and that any Google search would reveal what she and others have said previously.
A Google search of her name, “Jennifer Msumba” and “shocks” does bring up the facility’s name, The Judge Rotenberg Center in Canton, Massachusetts.
The center has been the subject of litigation over its controversial skin shock therapy.
The Food and Drug Administration issued a ban in 2020 on the use of its graduated electronic decelerator, but in July a federal appeals court overturned the ban.
The Judge Rotenberg Center did not respond to a request for an interview.
Meanwhile, Msumba will continue to use her voice on behalf of herself and others with autism.