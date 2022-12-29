METHUEN—Owners of average single-family homes will see a $263 increase in property tax bills for the coming year.
The increase is smaller than last year's $293, but is otherwise the largest jump since 2017, when the tax hike was also $263.
The jump is occurring in spite of the fact that the City Council voted unanimously on Dec. 5 to approve "the full shift of the burden away from the residential taxpayer," said Chair David Beauregard, and onto owners of commercial and industrial properties.
The new residential tax rate of $11.70 per $1,000 in valuation that resulted from that shift is lower than last year's rate of $13.05 per $1,000, and is also lower than the $13.09 per $1,000 from the year before that. Commercial properties will be taxed at the rate of $22.78 per $1,000.
But homeowners are seeing an increase in spite of this lower rate because "residential values increased robustly, and commercial/industrial properties increased moderately," the Board of Assessors wrote in their report to the council.
All properties in Methuen collectively increased by more than $1 billion, from $6.8 to $7.9 billion, since the last assessment of property values was completed.
But the value of residences is up by 17.22 % while that of commercial real estate has increased by 3.77% and industrial properties by 9.52%.
These property taxes will contribute $104,129,714 to Methuen's municipal budget, which is an increase of $4,136,944 over the year before.
Looking to the future, the Board of Assessors' report stated that "The real estate market is showing a slowdown of sales for the latter half of 2022."
This should have a moderating effect on property tax figures for Fiscal Year 2024, which begins July 1, 2023, and will be based on property assessments that must be completed by Jan. 1, 2023.
