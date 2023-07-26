LAWRENCE — Right out of the gate, Kelly Ayotte , a newly announced New Hampshire governor candidate and former U.S. Senator, took aim at Lawrence and Lowell as deadly suppliers of fentanyl to the Granite State.
In response, Lawrence City Council President Marc Laplante invites Ayotte to the city to "witness drug enforcement efforts."
"We can improve the cooperative relationship between our governments. I invite you to Lawrence so you can see first-hand what we are doing to combat the drug problem," Laplante wrote to Ayotte on Tuesday.
Ayotte, who also previously served as New Hampshire attorney general, announced Monday she is running for governor. Current Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is not running for reelection.
“I am running for Governor because I fear that we are one election away from turning into Massachusetts,” Ayotte said on Twitter. “Together, we will ensure that we keep New Hampshire safe, prosperous and free."
She continued, “I love New Hampshire. I was born here, raised here, raised my kids here, and I’m going to die here. What we have here is worth fighting for. We are proud to have the support of conservatives from across our state who are ready to continue the fight to keep New Hampshire safe, prosperous and free.”
In an interview on Fox & Friends on the Fox cable news channel, Ayotte spoke of fentanyl coming into the country from the unsecure southern border and then into New Hampshire through the Massachusetts cities of Lawrence and Lowell.
She said New Hampshire is just a single election away from becoming similar to Massachusetts, its southern border state.
Ayotte had not returned a call requesting comment for this story as of Wednesday afternoon.
In his communication to Ayotte, Laplante wrote, " I share your concern that fentanyl and other drugs are a scourge in our country and have caused pain and heartache to American families. So your comments regarding my city's involvement in the drug trade to New Hampshire residents caught my attention. You are a serious candidate who has proven to be an effective statewide leader in New Hampshire.
"However," he continued, "rather than take umbrage to the negative comment regarding my city, I would like my city to further partner with your state officials to reduce both the supply and demand for fentanyl and other harmful drugs. I am aware that a (Drug Enforcement Administration) task force and other alliances have worked across our state line to battle the proliferation and consumption of drugs."
Laplante closed by saying he would visit Ayotte "with Lawrence law enforcement officials on your first full day as governor, on January 10, 2025, to further the cooperative relationship between our city and your state government. It's important that we stop the supply of drugs to your residents. It's equally important to reduce New Hampshire residents' demand for these drugs. "
Ayotte has not responded to Laplante's email, he said early Wednesday afternoon.
