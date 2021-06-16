NORTH ANDOVER — The Center for the Performing Arts had its 20th anniversary performance this past Saturday.
"It was a beautiful weekend for my students, who have lost so much over the last year and a half," said Director Jane O'Donnell. "More than once I heard that it felt so good to be back to 'normal.'"
Last year when the pandemic struck, the North Andover dance studio quickly transformed and began conducting remote classes.
Over the past year they were gradually let back into the studio with pandemic-related precautions.
However, the restrictions made having any type of performance nearly impossible until Rolling Ridge Conference Center allowed O'Donnell and her crew to assemble an outdoor stage.
"We were so fortunate that the Rolling Ridge Conference Center on Great Pond Road graciously welcomed us to their property, where we assembled a professional stage so our students could once again dance their hearts out," she said.
"It took months of planning for all of the pieces to fall into place."