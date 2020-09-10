NORTH ANDOVER — At a time when police across the nation are being disparaged by protesters, the North Andover Republican Town Committee is planning a show of support for law enforcement.
The committee will host a North Andover Backs the Blue Rally on Friday.
Members of the committee will gather from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Old Center Rotary next to the North Andover Common.
The public is invited and encouraged to dress in blue and bring “Back the Blue” signs, hats, shirts and other items in support of police. Some signs will be provided. Attendees are also invited to bring items in support of firefighters and EMTs.
“Our police officers need to see that we support the hard work they do every day for our safety and well-being,” said Charles Gangi, chairman of the North Andover Republican Town Committee.
There will be ample room for participants to spread out and keep socially distant, Gangi said.
“People can come and go and are invited to bring chairs,” he said. “I’ll have a supply of masks for people who want them.”
He said this is his committee’s first event of this kind and that other Back the Blue events are taking place across the state.
“Part of the reason we chose 911 is that it’s a day when you think about first responders and how firefighters and police and others were running into those buildings to save people,” he said of the Twin Towers in New York City’s World Trade Center being struck by airplanes piloted by terrorists on Sept. 11, 2001.
“We also want to counter the message of anger towards police,” Gangi said. “When you have a problem and you’re in danger, you call police and they will show up and help you. So we want people to show up to support police.
“People can spend five or 10 minutes or stay all morning,” Gangi added. “All supporters are welcome and we expect this will be a peaceful event with no disruptions.”