Andover Public Schools
School officials have submitted plans to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for hybrid, in-person and online reopening models. Officials indicated that they prefer a hybrid of remote and in-person class time.
The School Committee will vote on a reopening plan later in the summer.
In-person learning would happen at 50% capacity.
Students would be split into groups that consistently attend assigned days together.
For details, visit aps1.net/2203/APS-Return-to-School-2020
Derry Cooperative School District
The School Board approved complete reopening of school, with a full remote learning option available.
Masks will be worn by students and staff.
Extensive safety and cleaning protocols are in place.
For details, visit information visit sau10.org
Haverhill Public Schools
The School Committee has yet to vote on a plan for how students will return to class in mid-September.
Plans submitted to the state for review have children learning in one of three ways: An in-person model where students attend class at school four days per week, with remote online learning on Wednesdays only; a hybrid model that splits students into groups and sends children to school on certain days depending on their academic needs and health requirements; and a model called a Remote Learning Academy, which has four days per week of remote learning for students and one day in classrooms at school.
The School Committee plans to vote on the models Monday, and Superintendent Margaret Marotta will submit a revised plan to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on Tuesday.
For more, visit haverhill-ps.org
Lawrence Public Schools
School officials have submitted plans to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for hybrid, in-person and online reopening models.
The School Committee will vote for the reopening plan later in the summer, although officials said in a statement that it’s unlikely full, in-person learning will happen at the beginning of the school year.
School officials will monitor public health data in order to determine when it’s feasible to resume in-person learning.
A back to school helpline can be reached by dialing 978-722-8040
Londonderry School District
The School Board approved a plan on Aug. 4.
Pre-kindergarten through eighth grade students will be attending school as part of an in-person plan, while high school students will have a hybrid plan, alternating days in person with remote learning.
Extensive cleaning and safety protocols will be in place as younger students will remain mostly in specific cohorts throughout the day, spaced within safe distances while at their desks.
Masks will be mandatory for students and staff. Students will be given “mask breaks” throughout the day.
Families will be given choice to return their children to school or remain in a full remote learning program.
For more, visit londonderry.org
Methuen Public Schools
The School Committee voted recently to open the 2020-2021 school year remotely, beginning Sept. 14.
For most students, remote learning will continue through October 30. Certain special student populations will be offered the opportunity to attend school in-person on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays beginning Sept. 21. School staff will contact families eligible for this option in the coming weeks.
The phased in hybrid plan will begin on November 2 for students in grades K-4 and grade 9. All remaining students will begin the hybrid schedule on Nov. 30.
For more, visit schoolcounselingtech.com/reopening
North Andover Public Schools
Students will return to class on a hybrid model in grades 1-12 and an AM/PM hybrid model for kindergarten students. Families will be asked to select either the hybrid option for a student’s grade level or the remote-only Remote Learning Academy.
The kindergarten hybrid model divides children into morning and afternoon groups and teachers will provide work that reinforces skills taught while in school for the portion of the day students are not in school.
Elementary, middle and high school students following a hybrid model would attend school in-person grouped in either “cohort A” or “cohort B,” attending school either Monday and Thursday or Tuesday and Friday. Wednesday would be a fully remote learning day. According to a preliminary plan, students would be released early, lunch would be at home, and remote instruction would take place in the afternoon. Groups are separated based on a student’s last name.
For details, visit northandoverpublicschools.com. The plan will be submitted for state review next week.
Pinkerton Academy
The Board of Trustees approved a hybrid plan for the high school’s more than 3,000 students.
Masks are required for students and staff while inside buildings; masks recommended outside buildings if six feet of safe distancing is not possible.
Families will also have a choice for full remote learning for their student.
For more, visit pinkertonacademy.org
Salem School District
Salem is offering parents a choice: Send your child to school full-time or keep your child home for remote learning.
Teachers were asked if they were physically able to teach in-person and could opt out depending on their personal health or the health of a family member. About 95% of teachers said they could come back, said Superintendent Michael Delahanty. Four elementary school teachers and 11 middle and high school teachers will not be teaching in-person.
Students, teachers, staff and visitors are all required to wear masks.
Students and teachers will have plexiglass shields on their desks to act as dividers. Shields will also be in the cafeteria for lunch. Everyone can take off their masks while behind a shield.
There will be extra cleaning and sanitizing of high-touch surfaces during the day and a daily deep clean. At the middle and high school where students change classes, students will be responsible for cleaning the shields and desks at the end of each class.
If someone at the school tests positive for COVID-19, the state conducts contact tracing and determines if a classroom or school needs to be switched to a remote setting.
The district is hoping to attract substitute teachers by hiring them for a certain period of time, giving a substitute steady work and the district steady workers.
Timberlane Regional School District
A Steering Committee, as an extension of the Superintendent’s Leadership Team, began meeting in the spring.
Plans are outlined for remote learning components, in-person components, and blended learning components.
Regardless of the chosen district model, families will have an opportunity to request 100% remote learning for their children. Families who request remote learning will be asked to commit to this model for a predetermined length of time, which will be identified by the school district.
For more, visit timberlane.net
Whittier Vocational Technical High School
Officials at Whittier Vocational Technical High School in Haverhill said they will announce their return to school plan on Aug. 13.
Superintendent Maureen Lynch posted an announcement about the opening on the school’s webpage, noting that the final plan will be based on what will best protect the health and safety of Whittier’s students, staff and their families.
For more, visit whittiertech.org
Windham School District
In-person return to class is under consideration, with a full remote option also available to families.
Survey results are expected on the numbers of students planning to return in person.
Masks would be required.
For more, visit windhamsd.org