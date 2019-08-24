Schools across the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire will open for the new year next week. Kids and parents are winding down their school shopping while teachers are preparing their classrooms.
Haverhill School Superintendent Margaret Marotta sent a welcome greeting on Thursday to returning families and those who are new to the school community.
“We are excited to greet over 8,000 students to our schools next week,” Marotta said. “A lot of work has been done this summer to improve our school facilities.”
Marotta noted that work has been completed in every building from basic painting and routine repair work to system-wide roof repairs, safety upgrades, paving, bathroom upgrades, lighting improvements in and outdoors to provide a safe and welcoming school environment for every student and staff member, as the district embarks on a long-term facilities revitalization plan.
“September is a wonderful time for those of us involved in education because it allows us to develop new goals, build new relationships and embark upon new challenges,” Marotta said.
Here’s a look at when schools open in local communities:
Haverhill: First day of school is Tuesday, Aug. 27 (Grades 1-12 report). High school students start their day at 7:25 a.m. Middle school students start their day at 8:30 a.m. while elementary grade students start at 9 a.m.
Open house events will be held on Monday, Aug. 26. See the district’s calendars online at www.haverhill-ps.org for times.
Students will have an early release day on Friday, Aug. 30. No school on Monday, Sept. 2 (Labor Day).
Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students report on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Andover Public Schools: Students at all grades begin their school year on Wednesday, Aug. 28. No school on Friday, Aug. 30, and Monday, Sept. 2 (Labor Day).
North Andover Public Schools: Students in grades 1 through 12 begin classes on Tuesday, Sept. 3. Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten report on Thursday, Sept. 5.
Methuen Public Schools: Students in grades 1 through 12 report on Wednesday, Aug. 28. No school on Friday, Aug. 30 and Monday, Sept. 2 (Labor Day). Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students report on Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Lawrence Public Schools: Students in grades 1 through 12 report on Wednesday, Aug. 28. No school on Monday, Sept. 2 (Labor Day). Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students report on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
A majority of students students in Derry, Londonderry and Pelham start school on Tuesday Aug. 27. Sanborn students head back on Monday Aug. 26. Salem students get a few more days of summer, starting back in school on Aug. 29.
Derry Cooperative School District: The district welcomes its students for the first day on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
Prior to that, the district’s elementary schools will open their doors for open houses from 9 to 10:30 a.m., Aug. 26. Also on Aug. 26, incoming sixth-graders will enjoy a new year orientation. Students will have a four day weekend for the Labor Day holiday (Friday through Monday).
Teachers and staff also are scheduled to take part in the annual rally at Pinkerton, where the district gears up to celebrate the new year, honoring staff members doing great things, recognizing incoming teachers and giving out awards for longevity in the district. Staff from the district’s elementary and middle schools traditionally wear their school colors and sit together in Pinkerton’s Stockbridge Theater for the afternoon of celebration.
Londonderry School District: In Londonderry, all classes begin on Tuesday, Aug. 27, with orientations held the day before, Aug. 26, for kindergarten and first, sixth and ninth grades.
Pelham School District: Pelham students report on Tuesday, Aug. 27. It will be a short week for students who have a four day weekend for the Labor Day holiday (Friday through Monday). Pelham High School students will have picture day on the first day of school and the high school’s Open House is on Sept. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Pinkerton Academy: The Derry high school opens its doors on Tuesday, Aug. 27, for all grades, but the day before, Aug. 26, the incoming freshman class and sophomores will have the day to help support the transition to the new year. Students will have a four-day weekend for the Labor Day holiday (Friday through Monday).
Salem School District: Students begin school on Thursday, Aug. 29. No school on Labor Day.
Sanborn School District: Students start school on Monday Aug. 26. Students will have a four day weekend for the Labor Day holiday (Friday through Monday). Preschool begins on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
The Sanborn district is hoping to continue its success in the breakfast program, which had a record number of students participating last year.
There are a few new features to the year.
High school students will have a 10 minute breakfast break around 9 a.m., between the first two periods of the day.
Students at the Daniel J. Bakie Elementary School can play with new Lego kits in the library and the maker space.
Windham School District: In Windham, students get a bit longer to enjoy the summer as the first day in the district is Sept. 3. Teachers will take part in several workshop days before the official opening day.