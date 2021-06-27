LAWRENCE — A long pandemic can transform even the thought of normalcy into delight.
The Feast of the Three Saints returns live in 2021, and organizers, participants and the city of Lawrence are eager to rendezvous with family, friends and neighbors on Labor Day weekend.
This week the Feast’s organizing body, the St. Alfio Society, approved an abbreviated two-day schedule for Saturday, Sept. 4, and Sunday, Sept. 5. This will be the 98th year of celebrating Italian heritage and the three martyred brother saints.
The in-person celebration follows a quiet, largely virtual Feast in 2020, in keeping with COVID-19 restrictions.
On Friday inside the small, glass chapel at the society’s hall, St. Alfio President Michael Morley, past President Raymond DiFiore and spokesman Tony Palmisano reflected on past Feasts, assessed the present and looked forward to what for many is the summer’s culminating event.
That would be The Feast of the Three Saints. Crispellis and confetti. Wonders and rites. Music and offerings. Shouts and embraces.
Seated in the chapel behind the society members were the three large statues of Alfio, Filadelfo and Cirino, saints who were canonized for refusing to renounce their faith upon torture and death in the year 253.
The revered statues were brought to the St. Alfio chapel for safe keeping after a destructive fire on Feb. 22 struck the rectory of Holy Rosary Church at Corpus Christi Parish.
A 3-foot, antique wooden crucifix rescued in the blaze rested flatly on chairs in the chapel.
On the walls in the corridors outside was a museum of reminders from Feasts past.
Vintage bells and decorations, program guides, framed posters and black-and-white photographs, paintings of the saints, red, white and green arm bands and sashes worn by participants, and innumerable plaques acknowledging families who have supported the Feast.
“It has been a difficult year,” said DiFiore, a Lawrence native, who has celebrated the Feast in all but one of his 78 years.
He remembers Feasts as a child, sitting with family in front of their home at 120 Common St., which has since been torn down and is now the parking lot for Tripoli’s bakery.
He remembers the Feast lights being strung not on poles as they are now, but from tenement to tenement. Neighbors would plug in the lights at the same time.
The prospect of returning to the traditional Feast celebration is energizing.
“I think this is really bringing people’s spirits back,” DiFiore said.
The society’s current president, Morley, met this week with officials from the city and the mayor’s office to discuss plans for the Feast.
Street sections must be blocked off. Traffic detoured. Police details assigned. Permits approved.
The city is happy to have the Feast back in the fold, Morley said.
The timing, given the only recently lifted pandemic restrictions, have officials supporting a two-day festival, as opposed to three days, Morley said.
Still, the schedule will contain 90% of the typical Feast events, which will be set within a compressed time frame, Palmisano said.
One change will be the presentation of the Saints. The statues will be brought out from the St. Alfio hall as opposed to the church.
Marching forward
Marching bands are a Feast staple.
As usual, Sal Erna’s crisply dressed 20-member St. Alfio Band will kick off the Feast by playing a series of anthems at City Hall as flags are presented.
They perform throughout the Feast, including during the Torchlight parade, in which a majority of the 160-member St. Alfio Society marches.
Erna, originally from Sicily, came to Methuen in 1961 at 17 years old. The trumpet player promptly joined the Italian Colonial Band, performing at the Lawrence Feast until 1997, after which it became the St. Alfio Band.
During the pandemic he especially missed his two marching bands, St. Alfio and The Northeast Italian Band. They play holidays and other occasions throughout New England and now are returning to pre-pandemic events.
“Hopefully, we can get back to normal, or at least some kind,” Erna said. “I am anxious to get back to normal.”
Lawrence City Council President Marc LaPlante said he doesn’t expect it will be a problem approving an event that was missed last year and that many people are looking forward to.
LaPlante, 55, grew up in Lawrence and has gone to Feasts with family since he was about 10 years old. He looks forward to the camaraderie, the food and seeing and talking to people he hasn’t seen for a while.
“It is an institution in our city,” he said.
The Feast has seen ups and downs in attendance over the years.
Now, in a typical year, the festival draws 25,000 to 30,000 people.
Origins of a city tradition
The Feast was started by Italian-Americans who came to Lawrence in the early 1900s for work in the textile mills and trades.
Many came from Sicily, carrying with them an abiding devotion to the three saints, celebrated in traditional Feasts on the Italian island since the 1500s.
In 1921, organizers formed the St. Alfio Society to assist Italian-Americans who came upon hard times, such as injuries at work or even the death of breadwinners.
Two years later, in 1923, the first Feast was held.
The society continues its charitable giving tradition, awarding $1,000 scholarships, six of them this year, to college-bound Lawrence-area students.
In the last 10 years, the society has donated $101,535 to more than 40 local organizations including, schools, medical research, and athletic and youth groups.
Much of the financial support for the giving stems from Feast parade processions that wind through the old Italian neighborhood around Newbury Street.
The saints and society members stop. Parents sometimes lift their children, who pin offerings to the martyrs. And the crowd cries, “Viva St. Alfio!”
The Feast is also an Old Home Day of sorts, a tradition practiced throughout New England, in which former residents return to their former towns and cities for music, games and food.
“For a lot of us, this is a weekend where we reconnect with people,” said Palmisano, who lives in Windham, New Hampshire.
Palmisano, who attended school in and around Lawrence and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1982, sketches a typical encounter at the Feast.
“Every year, I would be coming down the street and Glenn Parisi would be waiting in line at Peter Messina’s (the Italian Kitchen on Common Street) for crispellis.
“I’d say, ‘Have you seen Gino Baroni, have seen Lou Grasso?’”
Palmisano, Morley and DiFiore and most others are looking forward to the regular rhythms of our pre-pandemic lives.
“I think it’s the expectation that we are going back to normalcy,” DiFiore said. “There isn’t anything more normal than the Feast.”
Feast of the Three Saints schedule
Saturday, Sept. 4:
Noon: The Feast opens;
3 p.m.: Society marches from City Hall for kick-off parade with marching band;
6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.: Concert on main Bandstand;
7:30 p.m.: Torchlight Parade;
8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Mainstage concert.
Sunday, Sept. 5:
10 a.m.: Mass at Corpus Christi Parish
3 p.m.: Saints come out of St. Alfio Society Hall, escorted by two marching bands
6:30 p.m.: Moment of Glory Celebration in front of Society Hall, 20 Common St.