ANDOVER — The Cormier Youth Center officially has reopened, but there are many rules in place at the popular gathering spot for youngsters.
"The first couple days were a little strange. We were wearing masks; we’re 6 feet apart,” said Executive Director Bill Fahey. “We are usually a high-five type, hug program where we can be engaged physically, but we just can’t do that this summer.”
Guidelines stipulate that children can only take one program at a time in groups of 10. Before the pandemic hit, they could choose from 78 different programs and take one class one day, and a different class the next. That's not doable anymore.
“You can’t (say), ‘I’m going to do a workout program on Monday, for example, then on Tuesday I’m going to do an art class.’ You have to sign up Monday for the entire program,” Fahey explained.
“So, for the workout program, you go Monday through Thursday," he said. "It’s a group of 10 for an hour and a half. You go for all days, to meet the guidelines, you know.”
Parents are required to complete an online check-in that Fahey said takes about 15 minutes to complete. When they drop off their children, they have to fill out a questionnaire.
Parents are asked if their child has a fever or doesn't feel well, and if anyone in the home has been exposed to COVID-19.
"If it’s no, no, no, no, no, boom you’re welcome to come in and we ask them the same questions again,” Fahey said.
Program start times are staggered so people don't all arrive and leave at the same time. And like most places, everyone is required to wear a mask and keep a socially safe distance.
“They can’t just hang out at the same time in the art room or gym. They have to go directly to the programs,” Fahey said.
The Cormier Youth Center’s program offerings are available on its website: www.andoveryouthservices.com/cyc-home.html.