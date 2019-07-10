SALEM, Mass. — A man with a lengthy sexual assault history who spent more than three decades in state prison remained held without bail Wednesday after a hearing on a new crime of which he is accused.
George Perrot, 51, is charged with rape, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, and open and gross lewdness after an incident in January on Broadway in Lawrence.
Assistant District Attorney Kim Gillespie said Perrot is a danger and illuminated his history of violence and alcohol and drug use during the hearing in Salem Superior Court Wednesday.
Judge Jeffrey Karp agreed and deemed Perrot a danger, ordering him held without bail.
Perrot's defense attorney Scott Gleason asked Karp for the earliest trial date possible on the charges.
Perrot, who was held in the prisoner's dock in the courtroom, became visibly agitated and started swearing.
"I have been sitting in a jail cell for six months on her lies. She knows it's a lie," Perrot said in Gillespie's direction in open court.
Perrot was sentenced to life in prison for past rape convictions, but was freed in January after winning a new trial. While he was free, he committed the Lawrence rape Jan. 4, according to documents.
He was found unconscious on top of a partially naked, unconscious woman near 272 Broadway, police said.
Perrot is accused of raping the woman, charging at a police officer when he woke him up, and becoming combative during the booking process.
The victim was revived with Narcan and told officers that Perrot offered her drugs and she did not remember anything after that, police said.
According to police, the victim said she did not agree to sexual contact with Perrot, nor was she in a dating relationship with him.
During booking, Perrot threatened a Lawrence police sergeant, saying he was going to shoot and kill his family, Gillespie said in court Wednesday.
Gillespie also said Perrot was involved in another violent crime in Andover, where he assaulted a woman while intoxicated.
But Gleason asked Karp to allow Perrot to be released on 24-7 lockdown with a GPS monitoring device. He said members of Perrot's family, including a girlfriend, were in the courtroom gallery to support him.
Pointing to Perrot's previous life sentence in prison, Gleason said no one had prepared the man for life outside of prison — "re-entry into life," he said.
He said Perrot and his alleged victim both were using drugs and alcohol Jan. 4 and presented Karp with surveillance photos showing Perrot lying on the ground that day near a liquor store.
"He was totally trashed," Gleason said.
Gleason said Perrot was "poked" with a baton used by a responding police officer and reacted, which he described as a natural response after spending "30 plus years in Walpole and he gets released to the street."
Also, Gleason said the alleged victim has a criminal history and does not remember being raped. "It's our point that there was no rape," Gleason said.
Karp told Gleason he did an "excellent job" advocating for his client. However, the judge said there were no conditions of release he could set that would insure the safety of the victim or the community at-large.
Gleason had filed a motion saying the Essex County grand jury lacked probable cause to indict Perrot. Karp denied his motion, however.
A September trial date is eyed in the case.
In 1985, when Perrot was 17, he was convicted of raping a 78-year-old woman. He also was convicted of indecent assault and battery, rape and burglary in connection to the assault of the woman in her home.
He was convicted of the rape twice, in 1987 and after winning a new trial in 1992. He was sentenced to life in prison both times.
But Perrot was freed in 2016 based on flawed testimony about microscopic hair evidence.
According to an April 2016 story published by the New England Center for Investigative Reporting, Perrot’s 1985 rape case was one of three prosecutions by Francis Bloom, a former assistant district attorney in Hampden County. Those three cases resulted in convictions that were later reversed by courts because of allegations of misconduct against Bloom, according to the New England Center for Investigative Reporting story.
During an unsuccessful appeal by Perrot in 1995, judges upheld his conviction but slammed Bloom’s behavior, saying he had “forged” a “bogus” post-conviction confession in Perrot’s name that implicated him in the rapes and robbery and had him pointing the finger at two close friends in another break-in. The aim was to coerce confessions from the friends, the judges said.
The forged statement didn’t come to light until after Perrot’s original trial and wasn’t used against him, according to the center's report.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.