PEABODY — A judge on Thursday revoked the bail of a former TSA screener charged with luring teenage girls into taking part in sexual acts and posing for lewd photos, after learning that he had contacted one of the girls in an effort to get the case dropped.
Corey Chambers, 25, of Methuen, had been free on conditions, including a no-contact order, following his indictment in the case last fall. Chambers was arrested at Logan International Airport last July after police in Haverhill and Peabody received reports from the parents of two girls who had agreed to meet Chambers late at night in remote locations.
Police say that Chambers would offer the girls alcohol, marijuana and vape pods in exchange for letting him touch them and sending him photos. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
On Dec. 21, Chambers was arrested again, this time on a witness intimidation charge, after Peabody police learned that he had been in contact with one of the girls on Instagram, exchanging messages in which he threatened to kill himself if the case went to trial and suggesting that the best way to deal with the situation would be to discredit her. He suggested that she begin acting confused or unreliable, prosecutor Jennifer Kirshenbaum told Salem Superior Court Judge Salim Tabit.
Instead, the 15-year-old girl spoke to Peabody police.
Following his arraignment in Peabody in December, Chambers was sent to Bridgewater State Hospital for evaluation because of the suicidal comments.
His lawyer, Sarah Attarchi, urged Tabit not to revoke Chambers' bail, saying her client would agree to any conditions the judge might want to add to the terms of his release.
Attarchi also questioned whether the case amounts to witness intimidation, saying that the only person Chambers threatened to harm was himself.
Tabit said he had concerns, however, that GPS would not prevent him from again seeking electronic contact with the girls.
He granted the prosecution's request, ordering that Chambers remain in custody for at least 90 days.
A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Feb. 18.
