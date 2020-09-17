Baker appoints Lawrence woman to Sex Offender Registry Board    

LAWRENCE -- Lidia Maldonado, a probation officer at Lawrence District Court, has been appointed to the seven-member Sex Offender Registry Board by Gov. Charlie Baker, it was announced Thursday.
Maldonado, well-known in Lawrence for her involvement in cultural, women's and children's issues, as well as in her role as a probation officer for six years, said she is looking forward to the new job.
"My interest has always been criminal justice," said Maldonado, 37, who graduated from Suffolk University in 2006 with a degree in criminology and law with a minor in Spanish. She also has a master's degree in public administration from Suffolk.
Baker said Maldonado has the right resume for the job, which pays about $120,000 a year.
“Lidia Maldonado has a strong background in risk and needs assessment, as well as interagency partnership,” Baker said. “Her deep well of procedural knowledge and experience in criminal justice, social services and community involvement make her well-qualified to serve as a member of the Sex Offender Registry Board.”
The job is a natural career move for someone who has worked in a probation office and who was a social worker for the Department of Children and Families in Lawrence before that.
According to a press release issued by Baker's office, in addition to her case management and supervision responsibilities as a probation officer, she served on the Lawrence Domestic Violence High Risk Team, acted as a facilitator for the court’s Motherhood Program and the Changing Lives Through Literature Program, and was named a Cultural Proficiency Champion – a role in which she was responsible for promoting and addressing the need for cultural and gender diversity among Trial Court staff and embracing the cultural differences of the communities they serve.
As a social worker for the Department of Children and Families in Lawrence, she responded to reports of child abuse and neglect and represented the Commonwealth in certain court proceedings.
“Over the course of many years in public safety and social service, Ms. Maldonado has developed the skills and judgment to serve the Commonwealth effectively as a Sex Offender Registry Board member,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Security Thomas Turco.
The Sex Offender Registry Board's primary duty is to register and classify people convicted of sexual offenses according to their risk of re-offense. It maintains the state’s sex offender registry and provides additional services to the victims and survivors of sexual violence. Its seven members are appointed by the governor, with one chairperson and six additional members who serve for six-year terms.
Maldonado, who has two children and is married to a state trooper, currently lives in Dracut, but her roots run deep in Lawrence.
"We recently moved but I'm very involved in this community," she said, referring to Lawrence. "I'm passionate about what I do and I love working in this community."
Maldonado serves as a member of the board of directors of Delamano Inc., as a mentor and co-founder of the Estrella Program, and as an advisory board member for Socratic Inc. She was also recognized as an Unsung Heroine by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women in 2018.
"I'm very humbled," she said, referring to the accolades highlighted in the press release.