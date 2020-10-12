Baker appoints Methuen woman to lead NECC Board of Trustees

METHUEN — Jennifer Borislow, founding principal of Borislow Insurance of Methuen, was recently named chairwoman of the Northern Essex Community College Board of Trustees by Gov. Charlie Baker.
A member of the trustees since 2017, she replaces Jeff Linehan, who was appointed to the board in 2010 and has served as chair since 2015.
“As a trustee, Jennifer has proven to be thoughtful and a creative thinker," said NECC President Lane Glenn. "Her connections to our community and her business acumen will serve us well,”
Borislow, a lifelong resident of Methuen, is a nationally recognized expert, author, speaker, and thought leader on employee benefits, insurance, and related business strategies.
For more than 38 years she has helped business owners, executives, and professionals develop a clear, strategic vision for their organizations that leverages employee benefits, risk management, and more. Her specialty is working with educational organizations.
As chairwoman, Borislow’s priorities will include strategic planning for 2021-24; a review of the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE) accreditation process, board self-assessment, and meeting with each trustee and cabinet member to learn more about their role and commitment to the college.
“My focus will be on bringing strong listening and communication skills,” said Borislow.
Although her mother attended Northern Essex, Borislow admits that before joining the board she was a “casual observer/supporter of the community college experience.”
“Not having attended a community college myself, I was unaware of the numerous advantages of the amazing education it offers, both in learning and value," she said. "Over the past three years, I have gained so much appreciation and knowledge for every aspect of Northern Essex life — from the tremendous leadership of President Lane Glenn and his very talented cabinet to the faculty, staff and students. NECC is a very special place.”
Borislow has been involved in a number of industry organizations and been active on several local boards including the Merrimack Valley YMCA Board of Trustees and Kimball Union Academy in Meriden, New Hampshire.
She has co-authored several books including “Inspire to Act” and “Inspire to Act for Kids," collections of stories that help others embrace the power of kindness.
A graduate of Dickinson College, she earned Bachelor of Science degrees in economics and political science in 1982. She lives in Methuen with her husband Michael. They have two daughters, Jessica and Lauren, and a son-in-law, Joshua Dollinger.