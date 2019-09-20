Baker delivers federal money to Methuen

METHUEN — Gov. Charlie Baker and other state officials were in the city Friday afternoon to talk about $800,000 of federal money being given to Methuen for housing and infrastructure improvements in the Methuen-Arlington neighborhood, as well as programming that will directly benefit residents.
The money comes from this year's Community Development Block Grants, totaling $34 million. Methuen was one of 63 cities in Massachusetts to receive a share. Amesbury and Salisbury join Methuen on the list of recipients.
“Community Development Block Grants help municipalities address important local needs, including social service programs and infrastructure investments,” Baker explained at Methuen City Hall.
Lt. Gov. Karyn Politio said in a statement that smaller scale projects, like housing rehabilitation or ADA-compliant building enhancements, can have a huge impact on residents and are often shorted in funding.
The money will help rehabilitate more than 230 housing units, support 12 food pantries and provide funding for 19 infrastructure improvement projects across the state. The funding will also support initiatives ranging from the provision of senior, youth, and veterans’ services to park renovations and small business technical assistance.
In Methuen, the money will go specifically to support social service assistance for youth services, childcare, elder transportation, and adult literacy programming, according to Mayor James Jajuga's office.
In terms of infrastructure, $141,406 will be used to better four housing units over 18 months and $454,339 to make public buildings more accessible to those with disabilities.