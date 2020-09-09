ANDOVER — Gov. Charlie Baker sided with the Massachusetts labor board, which ruled Tuesday that the Andover Education Association held an "unlawful strike" when teachers refused to enter school buildings last week.
During a Statehouse briefing Wednesday, Baker said that teachers unions and the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education had agreed on a 10-day delay for in-person instruction that was “supposed to be used for training."
"I think Andover made the right decision by arguing that a deal is a deal, that there was an agreement that those 10 days would be spent conducting the training that was necessary for however that school district was going back in,” Baker told reporters. “I applaud the decision, and I think it was the right one.”
The labor board issued its findings in a statement Tuesday.
“After reviewing the parties’ stipulations and the Investigator’s findings of fact ... the Commonwealth Employment Relations Board (CERB) concludes that the AEA, its officers and the individually named Respondents engaged in an unlawful strike when they refused to enter school buildings on August 31, 2020 to engage in professional development activities,” the statement reads.
“The CERB further finds that the AEA, its four officers and the individually named Respondents unlawfully induced, encouraged and condoned that strike.”
This ruling followed a petition filed with the labor board by the School Committee on Sept. 1 seeking a strike investigation. School officials reported that 45% of teachers refused to enter the school buildings to work.
Citing safety concerns over the coronavirus, on Aug. 26 the union voted to hold a “workplace safety action." Members decided they would report to their school buildings and perform their work duties for their first day of professional development remotely from outside the buildings.
When this workplace safety action took place, the union did not consider it to be a strike, according to AEA President Matthew Bach.
School officials, however, voted to take legal action and submitted their petition to the labor board, which prompted the investigation.
“We are grateful for the CERB’s consideration and timely decision. We recognize this case has implications for public school districts across the Commonwealth and their efforts to provide students with in-person instruction during this unprecedented time,” Shannon Scully, chairperson of the Andover School Committee, said in a press release issued by the Andover Public Schools.
According to the statement issued by the CERB, the union's decision not to enter the buildings based on health and safety concerns "does not excuse its conduct."
"...although certain federal and state regulations may grant employees the right to refuse work in situations where they harbor a good faith reasonable belief that performing their duties could result in imminent serious injury or death, the Union has not defended its conduct here on such grounds, nor has it presented evidence that such circumstances existed at any of the APS schools on August 31, 2020," the statement says.
In its report, the CERB cited data from The Massachusetts Department of Public Health which indicated that the positivity rate of the coronavirus in Andover was low.
"The Massachusetts Department of Public Health COVID-19 Dashboard for the week ending August 26, 2020 reflected that within the past 14 days, Andover was rated 'Green,' which meant it had an average daily case rate of less than four cases per 100,000 residents."
Bach, speaking for the AEA in a statement, called the decision “disappointing” and one-sided.
“Andover educators are deeply disappointed with the CERB decision. We have only asked for transparency, information, and cooperation in order to ensure the safety of students, educators and their community. In response, we were met with autocratic decision-making and litigation,” Bach stated.
“The CERB decision aligns with the Baker administration’s attitude of proceeding toward 'normalcy' until something tragic happens," the statement continues. "It calls for risk-taking over prudent planning, and the health and safety issues remain unresolved.”
In addition, the CERB ruling stipulates that AEA's officers are required to inform their membership of the CERB's ruling.