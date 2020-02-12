NORTH ANDOVER — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday announced the nomination of attorney Camille F. Sarrouf, Jr. of North Andover as associate justice of the Superior Court.
Sarrouf has over 25 years of legal experience in the public and private sectors, according to Baker's announcement.
"Attorney Sarrouf's extensive courtroom experience, in conjunction with his dedication to charitable organizations, demonstrates that he has both the legal acumen and the proper temperament to serve on the Superior Court,” Baker said. "I am pleased to submit this candidate to the Governor's Council for their advice and consent."
Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito said, "The wide variety of cases that attorney Sarrouf has tried in both criminal and civil court have prepared him to serve fairly as an associate justice of the Superior Court. If confirmed, I am confident that his expertise will be an asset to the Superior Court and the Commonwealth."
The Superior Court, the trial court of general jurisdiction for Massachusetts, is committed to delivering high-quality justice in a timely and fair manner in accordance with the rule of law, as described in a statement. The court's 82 justices sit in 20 courthouses in all 14 counties of the Commonwealth.
The Superior Court has original jurisdiction in civil actions over $25,000 and in matters where equitable relief is sought.
It also has original jurisdiction in actions including labor disputes where injunctive relief is sought, exclusive authority to convene medical malpractice tribunals, appellate jurisdiction over certain administrative proceedings, and may hold sittings for naturalization in any city or town.
The Superior Court also has exclusive original jurisdiction of first-degree murder cases and original jurisdiction of all other crimes.
Methuen firefighters participate in challenge
METHUEN — Methuen firefighters Danielle Grenier and Derek Michienzi participated in the fourth annual BFit First Responder Challenge on Sunday, Jan. 26 at the TD Garden.
This one-of-a-kind event invites both first responders and the community to climb in the Garden to benefit the families of fallen first responders. Proceeds raised go to first responder charities.
In full firefighter gear, Methuen's two competitors ran all of the stairs at the Garden, as well as the concourse areas from the bottom to the top of the arena.
Monthly meat raffle starts this weekend
LAWRENCE — The Lawrence Elks Lodge at 652 Andover Street, Lawrence, will be holding its monthly meat raffle Saturday, Feb. 15 starting at 1:30 p.m.
The group will have 12 prize packages available for some lucky 3-card cover winners. Prize packages will include Sunday morning breakfast and a variety of meat items. Games are either $1 or $2 per card.
Come on down with your friends and family and enjoy a fun afternoon and possibly win some great prizes.
For more information call 978-687 7274.
Museum to host school vacation workshops
HAVERHILL — The Buttonwoods Museum is offering school vacation programs for children.
A Haverhill Inventors program is Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children ages 6 to 12 will learn about historic inventors like Alexander Graham Bell and Dr. James Nichols, get their hands into a little chemistry and create some new inventions of their own.
A registration form is required for each child attending. Space is limited. Register by Feb. 13 by emailing programs@buttonwoods.org. Cost is $15 per child or $10 for members.
Also available is the Merry Merrimack History for Half Pints program Thursday, Feb. 20, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. This session is recommended for children ages 2 to 5 and their caregivers.
Children will learn about the Merrimack River using maps, stories, and the museum's riverside location.
Cost is $5 per child. The program is free for museum members. Register by Feb. 18 by emailing programs@buttonwoods.org.
Visit online at buttonwoods.org.
Salem, N.H., welcomes new police officer
SALEM, N.H. — Deputy Police Chief Joel Dolan has announced the hiring of a new police officer at the Salem Police Department.
Lauren Cormier was sworn into her new role at the Salem Police Department’s Headquarters on Veterans Memorial Parkway on Monday morning.
Cormier has been hired full time and is hoping to begin the 16-week New Hampshire Police Academy program in May, pending her acceptance.
“Officer Cormier has illustrated a dedication to law enforcement and has training and experience that will benefit her greatly in her new role here in Salem,” Dolan said. “We’re thrilled to welcome her to the department.”
She most recently worked as a security officer at Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Massachusetts, and has also worked as a security officer at the North Shore Medical Center in Salem, Mass.
Cormier holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice investigation from Salem State University, and is trained in firearms safety, cardiopulmonary resuscitation, automated external defibrillator, defensive tactics, management of aggressive behavior and as a first responder.