LAWRENCE — The city is getting greener courtesy of a state grant program.
Gov. Charlie Baker and Kathleen Theoharides, secretary of the state’s Department of Energy Resources, officially unveiled more than $8 million in Green Communities Competitive Grants during a noontime ceremony in Lawrence Wednesday.
Lawrence is among 64 communities receiving the green communities grants. The city’s share is $199,996.
“Ongoing collaboration with public sector leaders at the state and local level significantly contributes to our administration’s goal of a cleaner, more reliable, and equitable energy future,” said Governor Charlie Baker.
“The innovative and cost-effective projects receiving grants will increase energy efficiency and clean energy use in municipal buildings and vehicles across the Commonwealth, significantly helping our state achieve its long-term emissions reduction requirement,” Baker said.
The grants provide financial support for energy efficiency and renewable energy projects that further the designated communities’ clean energy goals.
“Climate change and the negative effects of greenhouse gases impact us all, and the measures to address it in the Commonwealth should be equally as universal,” said state Rep. Marcos A. Devers, D-Lawrence.
State Rep. Frank Moran, D-Lawrence, echoed similar sentiments.
“The Green Communities Grant program has proven to be an incredible and invaluable tool to support the Commonwealth’s efforts to reduce our carbon footprint,” he said. “This critical funding will assist Lawrence curtail its energy use and I greatly look forward to seeing how these funds will support clean energy projects and initiatives throughout the city.”
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.