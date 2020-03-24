BOSTON — Amid the intense stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bay State residents need not worry about having their electricity, gas or water shut off.
Gov. Charlie Baker has ordered the state Department of Public Utilities to temporarily prohibit investor-owned companies from terminating their services to customers for failure to pay their bills.
The prohibition will last until the state of emergency is lifted or the Department of Public Utilities determines otherwise. The agency on March 13 requested a moratorium on utility shutoffs to residential customers.
The new order will expand the moratorium to include any customers of investor-owned utilities, including businesses, during the state of emergency.
“Protecting the health and safety of Massachusetts residents remains the Baker-Polito administration’s highest priority and this order will ensure the continued availability of gas, electric and water service to all ratepayers during the state of emergency,” said Matthew Nelson, chairman of the Department of Public Utilities. “Today’s action will also protect residents and businesses from added economic pressure during these difficult and uncertain times.”
The order also prohibits investor-owned utility companies from sending communications that threaten to shut off gas, electric or water service to any of their customers for failure to pay a bill.
Any company that fails to comply with these orders may be assessed penalties of up to $1 million per violation.
The Department of Public Utilities formally requested March 13 that residential competitive electricity suppliers and licensed electricity brokers also cease door-to-door marketing to ensure that proper risk management protocols have been taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.