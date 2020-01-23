ANDOVER — Governor Charlie Baker made his first visit to the Greater Lawrence Technical School Thursday afternoon to take a tour and celebrate the launch of the Career Tech Initiative, a $15 million program he initially announced during his State of the Commonwealth Address Tuesday.
“As the lieutenant governor and I were heading in today, we talked to three kids who were waiting for the bus,” Baker said from a podium in the school's library. “We said, 'What are you interested in? What are you doing?' One of them wants to be a plumber, one of them wants to be an electrician, one of them wants to do metal work. I said, 'That's very interesting. You know what? You're going to make a lot more than the governor!'”
The goal of the initiative is to provide classes in three shifts to train an additional 20,000 residents in the technical trades over the next four years. Traditionally, technical schools like Greater Lawrence offer one shift of classes to high school students. If a school is approved for the program then two shifts will be devoted to training high school students and an additional shift will be added for adult learners. Plans for the program still have to be passed by the House and Senate in the upcoming budget, set to be finalized by July.
“This is going to be such a joyful program that's going to be transformational for many,” said Rosalin Acosta, the state's Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development. “We know there are 200,000 jobs in Massachusetts and there are only about 110,000 people looking for work.”
Stressing the importance of training in the technical trades was Douglas Fogg, the vice president of operations for Straumann, a dental implant company based in Andover who spoke at the launch.
“It's a win for the people,” he said. “It's a business win for us, we need it to grow our business.”
Straumann has a relationship with Greater Lawrence's machine technology program and has hired at least 14 students from the school over the years.
“In making the dental implants, our primary task, or job – if you will – is doing high tech, computer controlled machining and we need people who know how to use this equipment," he said.
Also in attendance at the Career Tech Initiative launch were Greater Lawrence Tech's Superintendent John Lavoie, Mike Kennealy, the Secretary of Housing and Economic Development, and Secretary of Education James Peyser, among others.