Baker pushes ahead with next phase of reopening

BOSTON -- Massachusetts is moving into the third phase of its gradual plan to revive public activity in most of the state, allowing gyms, museums, movie theaters and more to resume some operations on Monday, even as COVID-19 cases surge in other parts of the country.
The Baker administration's decision shifts Massachusetts toward the leading edge of states on the path to reopening, pushing forward despite peers pumping the brakes due to concerns about outbreaks in the south and west.
Citing positive trends in public health data, Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday he is confident the state can loosen restrictions without prompting an infection rebound because bars and nightclubs will remain closed and because residents and businesses continue to abide by safety precautions.
"The success is due in no small part to the vigilance and dedication that has been shown by the people of Massachusetts, but we should not and cannot slow down or step back now," he said. "We know that COVID-19 won't be taking any time off this summer, and we need to maintain vigilance if we wish to continue to move forward."
Phase 3 will consist of two smaller steps, though administration officials have not yet announced when the second portion will start. Loosened restrictions in the first step take effect in Boston on July 13, one week after every other community.
Under the first step, movie theaters, museums, fitness centers and some indoor recreation facilities that have been closed since mid-March will be allowed to reopen. Most face limits and cleaning requirements. Indoor and outdoor events, such as weddings and parties, will not be allowed to open bars or dance floors.
"Going to the gym may not look the same the way it did before the pandemic, but we hope these new protocols will allow more residents to return to exercise and fitness and get back into those routines that they were accustomed to," Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said.
Indoor gatherings will be capped at eight people per 1,000 square feet, with a maximum of 25, while outdoor enclosed gatherings will be limited to 25% of permitted capacity with a maximum of 100. Caps do not apply to unenclosed outdoor events.
Baker said the next step along the path toward the new normal will bring back "some bigger players that will certainly draw more people into indoor settings," where public health experts say the risk of COVID-19 transmission is greater. That underlines the importance of individual caution, he said.
Phase 3 will last longer than other parts of the four-phase plan, and Baker reiterated Thursday that the final section will not begin until treatment or a vaccine is available.
Professional sports teams will be permitted to host games without spectators as part of Phase 3, though Baker said he is "not prepared to sign off" on plans to bring back fans.
Elsewhere in the United States, the virus is reaching new heights. Driven by rapidly growing outbreaks in Florida, Texas, Arizona and other southern and western states, the country has observed a higher average of new daily cases over the past week than ever before, even as deaths slowly decelerate.
Most northeast states are reporting similar trends as Massachusetts. In some, leaders are slowing reopening programs in light of national trends.
Baker said his administration's plan has undergone rigorous review by medical experts, and he does not think Massachusetts will experience a similar surge. One reason is that reopening bars and nightclubs, a driver of infection elsewhere in the country, is not scheduled until Phase 4 of Baker's plan.