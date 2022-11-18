BOSTON -- Gov. Charlie Baker is seeking more state money for temporary housing to help deal with a surge of migrants arriving in the state.
On Friday, Baker filed a $139 million supplemental budget proposal that specifically calls for expanding the state's emergency shelter system to help deal with a recent uptick in migrant arrivals and an already strained housing market.
"These expanded resources will help us quickly and effectively address this humanitarian crisis, especially as we enter the winter months," Baker said in a statement.
Baker, who is nearing the end of his final term in office, call the influx of migrants an "unprecedented challenge" for Massachusetts, "which is unfortunately driven by the federal government’s inability to address our country’s immigration challenges."
Baker's proposal calls for spending $130 million to support state agencies and groups proving services to families in need of emergency shelter placement.
The proposal includes $73 million to add more than 1,300 additional temporary shelter units and boost shelter provider rate increases to support recruitment and retention.
It also includes $20 million for a "temporary central intake center," where migrant families can shelter and receive government services. The remaining $37 million will support the costs associated with placing new students in local schools through the end of fiscal year 2024, according to the Baker administration.
Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said the proposal includes money for school districts that will likely see an uptick in enrollment amid the new arrivals, and that the state has "statutory and moral obligations to provide shelter for families in crisis."
It's not clear if the legislative leaders will take up the request, with the House and Senate in recess and not planning to resume formal sessions until next year.
A massive influx of migrant arrivals over the past year and a half has fueled a humanitarian crisis that is putting a strain on government resources and creating friction between southern border states and the Biden administration.
The U.S. Border Patrol has apprehended migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border more than 1.8 million times since October 2021, breaking previous records, according to the agency.
Roughly half of those people were expelled under Title 42, a federal public health order that has been in place since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That policy was recently overturned by a federal judge, who gave the Biden administration five weeks to prepare for the end of the changes.
Hundreds of thousands other migrants have been allowed to seek asylum and other protections in the United States, according to immigration officials.
Republican governors in Texas and Arizona have criticized the Biden administration’s response to the surge. They’ve been sending large groups of undocumented immigrants to Democratic strongholds in Washington, D.C., New York City, Boston and Chicago.
In September, a group of 50 Venezuelan migrants were flown to Martha’s Vineyard from Texas by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who claimed the move was in response to the Biden administration’s immigration policies.
Democrats and leaders of states on the receiving end have criticized the migrant relocations as a “political gimmick” by Republicans ahead of the midterm elections.
Massachusetts has seen more than 4,334 individuals relocated to the state by resettlement agencies in the previous fiscal year, according to federal data.
Nearly half of those new arrivals were from Afghanistan, but the state has also seen a large influx of Cuban and Haitian refugees, officials say. One Haitian group recently arrived at the Days Inn in Methuen.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
