Anyone accompanying an eligible senior to their vaccination appointment at one of the state’s mass vaccination sites will also be able to get vaccinated, regardless of whether or not they are eligible under the state’s vaccination plan, Gov. Charlie Baker said on Wednesday.
“We want to make sure we are making it as easy as we possibly can for folks who fall into that category to get vaccinated early in this process,” he said.
The change, Baker said, is intended to make seniors over the age of 75 more comfortable navigating the process of booking and attending a vaccination appointment.
Baker made the announcement from the Hilton DoubleTree Hotel in Danvers after taking a tour of the mass vaccination site.
“One way to make it feel like less of a burden to ask a companion to take you to your vaccination appointment is to say they can also get vaccinated,” he said, adding he understands many seniors need to find transportation to the mass vaccinations sites like the DoubleTree.
Baker rejected the idea that opening up the opportunity for vaccination to companions would delay the state’s vaccination rollout plan. He said he believes this change will actually allow the state to expand access to residents over the age of 65 faster.
“I think you will get a lot more of the 75-year-old community to agree to get vaccinated because they will be willing to ask someone to help them, and that will make it easier to move to the next phase,” he said.
He added, “I think if we can encourage more of them to come and get the shot, in the long run, or even the short run, that’s a good thing.”
Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders said she believes the change will make the entire process more age-friendly.
“If you don’t know what to expect, you might be anxious about what it would be like when you go to these vaccination locations,” she said. “Our hope is that the announcement today, that someone who’s taking an older adult family member, someone who 75 or older, can be vaccinated in tandem will bring an extra level of comfort for those who may be hesitant or don’t want to bother a caregiver or loved one to book an appointment.”
She encouraged eligible seniors to reach out to companions and caregivers about potentially accompanying them to their appointment.
During the press conference, Baker also announced the opening of two new vaccination super sites at the end of the week in Dartmouth and Natick.
Baker also said that over the course of the next week, the state will be making more than 100,000 vaccination appointments available, most of which are at mass vaccination sites, to book online. Tomorrow at 8:30 a.m., the state will make the first 50,000 appointments available to eligible residents.
Baker also acknowledged that medically qualified members of the National Guard have begun helping with vaccine distribution at state-run vaccination sites, including the DoubleTree.
Staff writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at enolan@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @erin_nolan.
Extra doses, long lines
Hundreds of locals lined up at the DoubleTree Hotel super site in Danvers without an appointment on Wednesday after being told extra vaccines would be available to anyone who showed up to the vaccination site, according to several people.
Lucie Consentino, 84, of Peabody, said she was at her previously scheduled vaccination appointment when several employees said there were going to be extra doses of the vaccine left over at the end of the day.
“They didn’t want to throw it away, so called everyone we knew to tell them they could get vaccinated,” she said.
Consentino said she informed her two daughters about the announcement. One of her daughters, Sarah Jackson of Boxford, said she even spoke with an employee on the phone who encouraged her to get to the site before 4 p.m.
“The main thing is we don’t want any of the doses to go to waste,” she said the worker told her, also telling her she didn’t have to register online.
Jackson said she immediately drove to the hotel where a long line was forming outside the entrance. She said she waited for about an hour before an employee informed the crowd that no more vaccines would be given to anyone without an appointment.
“It turned into this logistical nightmare and it didn’t have to,” she said, adding that she estimates hundreds of people showed up to receive an extra dose. “I obviously wouldn’t have gone if a worker hadn’t told me to go.”
But some extra doses were given to locals who don’t meet the state’s eligibility requirements.
Danvers resident Joan Joyce, 68, said she was able to get the vaccine while she was accompanying her 94-year-old aunt to her vaccination appointment. She said she was in the ballroom when staff made the announcement about having extra doses.
“I’m glad I got it,” she said, explaining that she has a compromised immune system and was anxious to get the vaccine. “But I just feel like I was in the right place at the right time.”