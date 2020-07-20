BOSTON – Gov. Charlie Baker has signed into law legislation filed by state Sen. Diana DiZoglio (D-Methuen) that will allow mixed alcoholic drinks to be sold with takeout and delivery orders in Massachusetts during the COVID-19 emergency.
The bill to expand take-out/delivery options in response to COVID-19 will make Massachusetts the latest state to permit the sale of mixed drinks with takeout and delivery. More than 34 other states, including Maine and Rhode Island, have already adopted such measures.
Earlier this year, beer and wine sales were permitted to be sold with takeout and delivery orders but, much to the frustration of local restaurants, mixed drinks were excluded.
“While many mom-and-pop establishments have been able to slowly reopen in recent weeks, they still face significant challenges in their efforts to retain employees and pay their bills,” DiZoglio said. “According to our local, family-owned and operated restaurants, these measures could help them generate thousands of dollars a month and would greatly assist them in paying utility bills and rent. I am grateful to my colleagues in the Legislature for their support and continued advocacy on the issue and to Gov. Baker for signing it into law.”