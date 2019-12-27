BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker said he disagrees with his Republican counterpart in New Hampshire about the value of a regional pact to drive down carbon emissions.
Baker said earlier this week that the Transportation Climate Initiative, which has been projected to add between 5 cents and 17 cents to the price of a gallon of gas, is the “best way” for states to meet emission reduction goals.
Sununu last week called the proposal a “financial boondoogle” after a coalition supporting it issued a report that included details about its potential impact on gas prices.
After saying that New Hampshire would pull out of the plan, Sununu tweeted, "I will not force Granite Staters to pay more for their gas just to subsidize other states' crumbling infrastructure."
Baker responded on Monday, after a meeting with Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Robert DeLeo.
“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Gov. Sununu. He’s been a colleague and a friend for a long time," Baker said. "I disagree with him on this one."
Baker did not directly answer when asked whether he would try to change Sununu’s mind or convince other governors not to follow the New Hampshire governor’s lead.
“If they choose not to participate, that’s their choice,” he said of the remaining 11 states.
Aiming to cut carbon emissions, the initiative involving a dozen Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic states calls for taxes on fuel transported across state lines, with funds going to pay for regional transportation projects. It would start in 2022.
“The bottom line is that this is probably one of the best ways to get an extraordinarily large number of people rowing in the same direction on a program model that has proven to be effective,” Baker has said. His administration estimates Massachusetts could see up to $500 million per year for projects from sales of carbon allowances to other states.
But the proposal has detractors, both within Massachusetts and outside the state.
Paul Craney, spokesman for the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, has called the proposal a “sin tax” that is “morally wrong.” Others have pointed out that Massachusetts could send motorists over the border to buy gas — especially if New Hampshire and Vermont continue to hold out -- where they won't pay the taxes leveled by the initiative.
“It would give people yet another reason to take their business across the boarder to New Hampshire, which puts the state and my district at a competitive disadvantage,” said Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-West Newbury. “But, more importantly, this would be a regressive tax that would hurt working people who drive to work.”
Baker has said New Hampshire accounts for just 1% to 2% of the “total value” of the original coalition behind the Transportation Climate Initiative.
DeLeo said Monday he's waiting on additional information about the proposal before formulating an opinion. He did not say whether last week’s TCI draft memo on its potential costs to consumers would affect his thinking on a separate gas tax hike and its possible inclusion in a revenue package to be rolled out early next year.
Vermont AFL-CIO President David Van Deusen last week posted on Facebook that while the union supports a “true, union based, Green New Deal,” it believes it should be funded through “progressive taxation and other creative means.”
He described Vermont's public transportation system as worse than poor.
"Any scheme which seeks to price working people out of driving a gas powered vehicle (without having a comprehensive public transit system and affordable electric cars readily available first) will not result in workers driving less,” Van Deusen wrote.
Eagle-Tribune Statehouse reporter Christian M. Wade contributed to this report.