ANDOVER — A third-grade Bancroft Elementary School teacher died unexpectedly Wednesday night, according to an email sent to the school community Thursday morning by Principal Michelle Costa.
"The circumstance of her death is unclear at this time and this unexpected loss is devastating for all of us," Costa wrote of the death of Tia Pittounicos, better known as Miss P.
Bancroft Elementary went remote Thursday because of teaching shortages, Costa also stated.
The school is offering support to the community to help them handle their grief.
"The Crisis Response Team at Bancroft has made plans to support the emotional needs of all students, families, faculty and staff," Costa wrote. "Social workers are available to provide support. As this news is sudden, further resources will be provided as soon as possible."
In a follow-up email she added, "The loss of a teacher affects an entire community and Miss Pittounicos, or as we affectionately called her, Miss P, has worked in different grade levels, positively affecting the lives of students and staff across our building."
She said in addition to the third grade, Pittounicos worked in the kindergarten as an assistant.
"We do ask that you share this news with your child if they have a connection to Miss P and ask if you need help in doing so," Costa stated.
