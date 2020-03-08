Banjo player coming home for Alzheimer's fundraiser

ANDOVER — Michelle Canning hasn't forgotten her roots — and she’s coming home again.
Canning, an award-winning banjo player, will return to Andover with her bluegrass band in late March. She will be hosting her ninth-annual benefit concert to support the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.
The Michelle Canning Band’s performance will give much focus to Canning’s late grandfather, Ken Canning Sr., who died of Alzheimer’s disease. He was 82 years old.
The concert will be March 21 at 7 p.m. at the Chelmsford Elks Hall, 300 Littleton Road, Chelmsford.
Concert-goers are encouraged to bring photos of their loved ones who are living with Alzheimer’s or have died from the disease. Those photos will be displayed on a screen behind the band during its performance of a song Canning co-wrote in her grandfather’s honor, entitled “It’ll Take Him Away.”
“As a young girl, it was very difficult to watch my grandfather go through Alzheimer’s disease,” Canning said. “With the concert, I have the opportunity to not only honor my grandfather, but to help people like him and families like mine get through this difficult time in their lives. I am honored to be able to support the important work of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.”
The Michelle Canning Band is made up of students and alumni from Morehead State University’s Kentucky Center for Traditional Music. Canning, a Morehead graduate, plays the banjo and joins a guitarist, a fiddler and bass player on stage. She’s also a vocalist and lives in Nashville, where she enjoys writing songs.
Canning has toured several states and seven cities in China. In 2009, she became the youngest person and first female to win the title of New England Banjo Champion at the annual Lowell Banjo and Fiddle Contest. She grew up in Andover and North Andover.
Over the years the annual benefit has raised more than $34,000 for the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. All proceeds support the Alzheimer’s foundation. Its services include a national toll-free helpline, the National Memory Screening Program, educational programs, caregiver support groups and professional training programs.
“We are thankful to Michelle and her band for continuing to support our efforts to help individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers,” said Charles Fuschillo Jr., president and chief executive officer of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. “This is a great opportunity to bring awareness to the disease and the efforts being made to provide resources and services to families affected by the disease, and to find a cure.”