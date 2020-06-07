LAWRENCE — The Savings Bank recently donated 500 headbands to five area hospitals and medical centers, including Lawrence General Hospital and Holy Family Hospital in recognition of Nurses Week.
The headbands feature two buttons that health care workers can use to wrap the elastic of a face mask around instead of their ears. The buttons were sewn on by bank employees who spent many hours on the project. Locally, The Savings Bank has branches in Andover and Methuen.
“We wanted to express our gratitude, not only to nurses during Nurses Week, but to all frontline heroes in our hospitals,” said Bob DiBella, president and CEO of The Savings Bank. “Many of our staff have family members or friends who are health care workers who are providing an extraordinary service during this global pandemic. Through news reports and the relaying of firsthand information, we became aware of the need for this relief, and wanted to do our small part to add comfort to their day.”
In addition to the special headbands, The Savomgs Bank also presented each hospital with pins that convey a message of appreciation. The pins were to be delivered to other frontline heroes, including local police and fire departments, along with a thank you note from TSB.
UTEC receives grant to continue behavioral health work
HAVERHILL — The nonprofit UTEC (United Teen Equality Center) received a $50,000 grant from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Foundation to support its “Circling Home” behavioral health program for incarcerated or probation/parole-involved young adults.
Though a partnership with the Essex County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies and behavioral health groups, UTEC’s new program aims to assist young adults as they reenter their communities amid the pandemic. UTEC serves youths in Lowell, Lawrence and Haverhill.
The grant was one of three special initiatives grants that support programs addressing gaps in the state’s behavioral health care system, which is under greater pressure due to the pandemic.
“Behavioral health is a key priority for the Foundation and the COVID-19 pandemic has only heightened an already critical need to address systemic inequities in access to care,” said Foundation President Audrey Shelto. “We are supporting these creative, innovative projects and programs so that they have the opportunity to grow and, ultimately, serve many more people.”
The Foundation’s mission is to expand access to health care for low-income and vulnerable individuals and families in Massachusetts.
Community Crossroads recognizes 6 local students
ATKINSON — Six local high schoolers are receiving $750 scholarships from Community Crossroads, a local nonprofit serving people with disabilities. Each student is recognized for being a leader who has worked to achieve positive change resulting in a more welcoming and accessible community for students of all abilities.
Salem’s Alexander Greenwood has worked to help children of all abilities play soccer through the Salem Youth Association’s TOP Soccer program.
Salem’s Caitlin McLaughlin grew up facing challenges of dyslexia and impaired hearing. She became her own advocate in high school and was able to have an outstanding academic career and participate in Boston Children’s Hospital’s Student Career Opportunity Outreach Program.
Salem High’s Julia Whitley served as the school’s president of Best Buddies and has worked with the Salem Youth Association’s TOP Soccer program.
Timberlane’s Bailey Orio is pursuing a career in human services and was awarded a scholarship for her compassion towards others. She knows first-hand the importance of acceptance as a person who experiences multiple disabilities.
Windham’s Jacob Kuczynski, an avid runner, organized a 5K race for New Hampshire’s Make-A-Wish Foundation, worked with the Healthy Kids Running series and served as captain of his cross-country team. He also volunteered at Parkland Medical Center.
Windham’s McKenna Deveau is an avid supporter of Community Crossroads, and has interned with various occupational therapy clinics where she found her passion to help provide a safe, accepting, and positive environment for children of all abilities.