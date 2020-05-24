The Savings Bank recently recognized nurses by attempting to make their long shifts more comfortable.
Employees of the Massachusetts bank, along with their families, made and delivered 500 headbands to healthcare workers to help ease ear pain and pressure caused by the elastic strap on masks.
Each headband includes two buttons, which the workers can use to wrap the elastic around instead of their ears.
Deliveries were made to five area hospitals and medical centers that service communities in the banks' territory: Holy Family, Lawrence General, Lahey, Winchester and Melrose Wakefield.
“Many of our staff have family members or friends who are healthcare workers who are providing an extraordinary service during this global pandemic," The Savings Bank President and CEO Bob DiBella said in a statement.
"Through news reports and the relaying of firsthand information, we became aware of the need for this relief, and wanted to do our small part to add comfort to their day.”
In addition to the special headbands, the bank presented each hospital with pins that convey a message of appreciation.
The pins will be delivered to other front-line heroes, including local police and fire departments, along with a thank you note.