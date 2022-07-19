ANDOVER — A bank robbery suspect who barricaded himself in his car on a median strip on I-495 on the Lawrence/Andover line around 7 p.m. Tuesday shot himself and was taken to Lawrence General Hospital for treatment, according to the state police.
“The suspect has suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the vehicle,” said State Police spokesman Dave Procopio in an email sent about 9:30 p.m. “I am awaiting an update on his condition.”
As of press time Tuesday night, no additional information was available on the man’s condition or his name.
Procopio said the case was being taken over by the Essex District Attorney’s office. A spokesperson for the DA’s office did not return a phone call from The Eagle-Tribune.
According to Procopio, police attempted to stop the armed man — who was wanted for multiple bank robberies in Massachusetts and Rhode Island — on I-495 southbound. He pulled his car onto the grassy median near the I-93 interchange and barricaded himself in his car as it was surrounded by police with their guns drawn.
The man, whose name has not been released, was the only person in the car, police said.
Procopio said at about 8 p.m. crisis negotiators were at the scene, attempting to resolve the issue peacefully.
Drivers on both the east and westbound sides of I-495 in Andover and Lawrence were directed to turn around and go back to the previous exit as the situation wore on.
In addition to Mass. State Police, the FBI was also on-hand.
A state police SWAT team and troopers in a community action team (CAT) were also called to the area.
State police radio transmissions indicated BearCats, a wheeled SWAT vehicle, also responded.
Prior to 7 p.m., state police issued an alert to area police regarding a bank robbery suspect who may be wearing body armor.
Area firefighters and ambulance personnel were also alerted to the situation.
Traffic was backed up for miles and the roads were eventually reopened later Tuesday evening.
No police officers were injured.
Reporters Terry Date, Jill Harmacinski and Breanna Edelstein contributed to this story.
