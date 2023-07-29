'Barbie': 'A positive message for all females'

METHUEN — Hot pink, fuchsia, champagne and coral were the colors that filled the seats — and the screen — for the noon showing of “Barbie” at AMC Theater at The Loop on Wednesday.
Fathers sat next to their daughters adorned with Barbie-scripted bomber jackets. Boyfriends wore splashes of pink to complement their girlfriends’ pink hair bows and dresses.
The shades of pink matched the diversity of the crowd, all of whom flocked to see Barbie brought to life on the big screen.
It was all things pink, even if the film wasn’t as rose-colored as its audience at times. Their heroine undergoes an existential crisis on her journey to self-discovery as her perfect life changes before her eyes.
Despite its mature themes, “Barbie” was a nostalgic event for many Merrimack Valley moviegoers.
Maria Figuereo was thrilled her son, Joshua Figuereo, invited her to see the movie. She’s always loved the idea of Barbie and gets to share her love of the doll with a few granddaughters — having raised three boys.
“Barbies have been forever,” Maria Figuereo said.
The Methuen residents coordinated their attire with the Barbie-pink theme. For them, they wanted to see if the movie lived up to the hype surrounding it.
“Barbie” was inspirational and fun to millennials and baby boomers, who described the film as a nostalgic trip with positive messages of self-awareness and embracing flaws.
For Alfina Amato and Marci Pride, the movie was a blast from the past taking them directly into Barbieland, filled with countless dreamhouses, fabulous outfits and of course, Barbie’s convertible.
The two in their 30s enjoyed the look-back, but also its message of female empowerment and self worth.
“It had a message for the older generation, but a positive message for all females — young and old,” Pride said.
“It’s for our generation though,” Amato said.
Pre-teens leaving the movie said it made them feel sad and upset about the “real world” and how it isn’t perfect.
Two 12-year-old friends thought it was supposed to be an inspiring film, but felt discouraged seeing inequality for women in Director Greta Gerwig’s “real world.”
Adult humor may have gone over some of the young kids’ heads, but Barbie’s inclusive world drew them to the theater.
The film showed a Barbieland where the Barbies held varied jobs like doctors, writers, athletes — even president.
It reflects Barbie’s evolved branding over the years where young children can find a Barbie who has the same interests as them.
Barbie is no longer just blonde. Barbie represents all ethnicities with different hair colors and body shapes.
“She has a ton of jobs and I think that’s cool,” 12-year-old Maeve Foley said.
Although she has too many Barbies to count, she said some of her favorites include ones who do her favorite activities.
Foley plays soccer and so does Soccer Barbie. Foley likes science and so does Science Barbie.
Foley, 12, went with her grandmother Mary Ellen Ottaviani to the movie.
Ottaviani, of Haverhill, joked she’s contributed to many Barbie purchases over the years. When she asked her granddaughter on the car ride if she still plays with her dolls, Foley told her, “No.”
However, Foley said the movie gave her the urge to play with Barbie again.