SALEM, N.H. — Unlike a blizzard, it's not a matter of digging your way out of the house, explained Leeann Dunaway as she was packing groceries into car.
The Salem resident visited Market Basket for certain staples she needed in regular shopping Thursday afternoon. The lines were longer than normal as people shopped for groceries days after the new coronavirus, commonly called COVID-19, was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization.
"If one of us gets sick in my house, it's both of us quarantined," Dunaway said.
She's pretty secure of her in-home supply, and could reach to the back of her cabinets as needed. "I think everyone has enough for two weeks other than milk, bread and wine."
The Eagle-Tribune visited multiple Market Baskets in Salem, the Stop & Shop in Andover and the Hannafords in Londonderry. Few rolls of toilet paper, paper towel and boxes of pasta were left on the shelves. As customers wrapped around the stores waiting in line, each register was open and employees were stocking shelves.
While shopping in Market Basket, Joe Mass of Salem overheard an employee on the loudspeaker clarifying a rumor that Market Baskets were closing over the weekend to restock was not true. He said despite the long lines wrapping around the store into the produce and dairy aisles along the side of the store, he got through quickly.
Customers say they usually save their shopping for the end of the week, and wanted to go before the weekend when they predict lines will be longer.
Isabelle Langois of Derry went to Hannafords in Londonderry Friday morning to beat the weekend rush.
She bought extra food for her children "just in case school might be closed, and I don't want to have to go out and be in contact with others if I don't have to," she said. Langois works in the medical field as a lab technician who does the testing, and while she isn't particularly scared of getting the virus, she wants to minimize contact with others to stop the spread.
"It makes sense as a society we should do this out of respect for other people," she said. "I'm worried about people, not the virus."
Al Cozzone of Derry was shopping at the same store Friday to pick up extra water and fruit for his elderly mother. He decided to venture to the grocery store instead of her because he has the stronger immune system.
"My concern is being infected and not knowing then infecting others," he said.
Supplying the demand
Market Basket has seen an increase in the sale of canned goods, rice, pasta, canned tuna, hand sanitizer and paper goods, spokeswoman Meghan Post said Friday.
Thomas Spitalare of Methuen had to go to three different Market Baskets to find hand sanitizer this week. Friday morning he spent 45-minutes in line at the Pleasant Valley Market Basket to get some groceries, he said.
"It looked more like the morning of Christmas Eve than the 13th of March," he said, adding that there were almost no parking spots left in the lot.
Karen Madigan of Andover had to visit two Market Baskets to find toilet paper Thursday, she had run out at home and needed more. While she was out she also stocked up a few extra kitchen staples.
"I don't believe in over-buying," she said. However, "I don't want to have to go out if I don't have to."
Grocery stores are trying to keep up with the demand from customers.
"Market Basket has a close relationship with its suppliers, and can control the supply," Post said. "They are doing their best (at every store) to keep up with demand."
At Stop & Shop, "Our team is in close contact with suppliers and is working diligently to try to keep high-demand products in stock like hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, paper towels, toilet tissue as well as bleach and other cleaning products. In some cases, these products are in very limited supply across the U.S. As soon as the products become available in the marketplace, we’re moving quickly to re-stock our shelves and make them available to you," the company said in a statement.
At the stores there were also signs for customers on sanitizing wipe dispensers asking people to take one to sanitize their baskets and leave others for customers. Each company asking employees to prevent the spread of the virus as well.
At Market Basket they've increased the sanitizing program at all locations, Post said, adding that they are asking employees to wash hands more frequently.
At Stop & Shop "We’ve ramped up our already thorough processes to sanitize high-touch areas, and our associates are wiping down checkout areas including the belts and pin pads even more frequently with disinfectant. Our associates are also conducting hand washing at more frequent intervals as well as using hand sanitizer on a regular basis," the company said in its statement.
Larry May of Methuen grabbed one of those wipes on his way out of a Salem Market Basket Thursday and wiped his hands after loading his groceries into his truck.
"I usually do my shopping on Thursday," May said. He grabbed extra toilet paper because everyone else was, and he didn't know if there would be more.
Susan Hill of Salem was stunned seeing the crowds as she walked into the store Thursday, her typical grocery shopping day.
"Luckily right now everyone is friendly and kind, I hope it stays that way," Hill said. "It's like the era of Cabbage Patch and Furbies all over again, people can't grab it fast enough."