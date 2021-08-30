SALISBURY — Construction of the new restrooms and welcome center at Salisbury Beach is expected to be complete by the end of the year.
The town has been working with Newburyport-based Castagna Construction Corp. on the $5.2 million welcome center at the west end of the Broadway Mall and another restroom facility at the corner of Cable Avenue and Beach Road.
Plans initially called for the potential completion of the project by summer 2021. But according to Town Manager Neil Harrington, unforeseen conditions discovered underground during construction, as well as shipping delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, came together to push the project back.
"A lot of factories closed down during COVID and these are the factories that produce the types of materials that you need on projects like this one," Harrington said. "So we had a several-week delay on the delivery of some of the products that we needed to build the welcome center. Like most other projects, we are behind the curve."
He said the new restrooms at Cable Avenue and Beach Road are scheduled to be substantially complete by late October, while the Broadway Mall building is expected to be mostly complete about Christmas.
"I would say, sometime in March or early April, we will open the facilities to the public," Harrington said. "At that point, they should be open all of the time."
The Broadway Mall welcome center will include a pair of restrooms and is designed to be accessible year-round, while the restrooms on Cable Avenue and Beach Road would be mostly seasonal.
"The hours of operation have yet to be determined but there will be a component of the larger building on the Broadway Mall that will be open 24 hours," Harrington said. "We expect two of the restrooms to be open 24 hours and to be accessible from the outside only. The building will be closed but there will be two restrooms on the outside that will be accessible 24 hours. Those should be open early in the season."
Salisbury has already received a $1 million state Seaport Economic Council Grant for the project and the town continues to seek the release of $1 million earmarked in a previous state bond bill approved roughly six years ago
"We are looking forward to finishing this and having these new, modern restroom facilities available for the next beach season," Harrington said.
