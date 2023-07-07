SALISBURY — From nightmare to miracle, beachgoers at Salisbury Beach came together on the Fourth of July to help a Salisbury native relocate her engagement ring after it slipped off her finger and into the Atlantic Ocean.
Julie Dastous said she was visiting the beach with her fiancé, Matt Moore, for the holiday as part of their yearly tradition.
“We do a Fourth of July cookout on the beach, and we were taking advantage of the break in the rain,” Dastous said.
With warm weather and big waves crashing onto the sand, it was perfect for her first dip of the season.
“I was in there for a while and all of a sudden I kind of just go to check my finger because I knew the ring was on there, and it wasn’t on there anymore. It was just kind of panic,” Dastous said.
Her panic was palatable and quickly drew the attention of those around her.
“We have a pretty good beach family down there, so everyone kind of jumped into action and started looking. There were people with goggles on in the water looking around, a couple of metal detectors came out of nowhere looking around,” Dastous said.
Her mother, Martha Dastous, echoed the sentiment saying that there was already a large crowd by the time she had managed to grab her own metal detector to join in.
“There was 30, 40 people looking in the wash for the ring,” Martha Dastous said.
Julie Dastous explained that at the initial time of losing the ring it was high tide, which hindered search efforts.
“Then on top of that, it started to rain. We decided to take a break, go get warm, because everyone was really freezing at that point,” Julie Dastous said.
She noted that the search resumed a couple hours later when the rain stopped, bringing a sense of renewed hope. She said that as they kept looking more people continued to join in the effort.
“This guy, Joe, he was sort of just quietly metal detecting, not really with the group. He was kind of just going up and down the dunes looking for the ring, and he ended up being the one who found it,” Julie Dastous said.
She said the ring wound up being in almost the exact spot she had been swimming. She described her initial reaction to the discovery.
“It was sort of like slow motion,” Julie Dastous said.
Martha Dastous detailed the rest of the search party’s excitement at finding the ring.
“It was like the Red Sox won the World Series. That’s what it was like. We were screaming so loud and just so happy and ecstatic,” Martha Dastous said.
Julie Dastous expressed her gratitude for everybody who gave their time to aid in the search.
“I honestly can’t even describe how thankful and just how lucky I am that all these stars aligned and there just happened to be this guy Joe who was visiting. I think he’s down there for like two weeks visiting from Detroit, so he’s not even from Salisbury,” Julie Dastous said.
For those curious, the wedding is set for Oct. 14. No word yet whether Joe was invited.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
