Beam held up by coronavirus arrives Thursday

METHUEN — What is microscopic but strong enough to stop a steel I-beam?
The coronavirus, of course.
The Howe Street bridge repair project was temporarily derailed earlier this month after COVID-19 forced the shutdown of a Vermont company that had made a beam to replace the one damaged last summer when it was hit by the arm of an oversized excavator.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation, or MassDOT, notified the city earlier this month that the company making the beam had been shut down and that work on the bridge would come to a halt this week.
State officials intervened, after saying that the bridge project was essential. Now, the beam is scheduled to be delivered Thursday night, according to Mayor Neil Perry.
As recently as last week, it appeared that the entire project was going to be held hostage to the coronavirus, which apparently forced Vermont officials to shut down the company that made and was ready to ship the enormous beam that crosses one half of Route 213 in Methuen.
Last July, the arm of an excavator sitting on a flat-bed trailer being towed behind a truck slammed into the Howe Street bridge, causing extensive damage to one of the main carrying beams of the heavily used span.
The state shut one lane of the four-lane bridge and a temporary beam was brought in to shore up the structure.
But state officials were worried that the bridge was in such bad shape they declared an emergency and put repairs on the fast-track.
Starting in mid-March, construction crews worked at night, stripping the bridge down to get it ready for a new beam.
Last week, Perry sent an email to city councilors warning of delays in bridge repairs.
"The work on the bridge has been temporarily stopped," he said. "The DOT informs they are waiting (on) a beam shipment from a manufacturer in Vermont who has shut down due to COVID-19 orders in that state. Talks are ongoing with the manufacturer to open and complete work as beams are owed to Massachusetts and New Hampshire."
On Tuesday morning of this week, Public Works Director Daryl Laurenza got an email from MassDOT saying the "beam is being released. The foundry was not considered essential, so it was closed. But it wasn't just this beam. New Hampshire had a couple beams held hostage, too."
He said the beam would be arriving late in the day Thursday.
"It's great news. Someone up in MassDOT made the calls and it finally got released," he said. "This is the perfect time to get this done."
He said traffic is light because of the statewide shutdown.
According to MassDOT, on Thursday night, Route 213 eastbound will be closed starting at 6 p.m. to install the new beam. All traffic will exit Route 213 eastbound at exit 3 (Pleasant Street/Howe Street) and follow the detour left onto Pleasant Street, continue to Pleasant Valley Street and back onto Route 213.