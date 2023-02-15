METHUEN — City Councilor David "D.J." Beauregard is serving as acting mayor while Mayor Neil Perry is hospitalized in Boston, according to Chief of Staff Christine Touma-Conway.
She announced Monday that Perry was at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston for testing to diagnose health issues that he experienced over the weekend.
At-Large Councilor Beauregard, who stepped down as chair of the council in December, was unanimously elected to the role of acting mayor at a city council meeting on Jan. 17.
The election of an acting mayor is required by city ordinances and takes place every year, Touma-Conway said.
"Under the charter, when the mayor is unable to perform the duties of the mayor's office for a period of three successive working days or more, the acting mayor serves in the mayor's absence," she said.
Perry was first elected mayor in November 2019. His health has been an issue in recent years, and prompted a public letter from Beauregard last May stating that Perry was “still on the job despite numerous health issues.”
"The Office of the Mayor and the Methuen City Council remain dedicated in their efforts to maintain the daily operations of the city and are united in wishing Mayor Perry a speedy recovery," Touma-Conway said in her latest statement.
