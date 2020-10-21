NORTH ANDOVER — North Parish Unitarian Universalist Church has found a fitting way to "ring in'' its 375th anniversary.
The church is having a special bell made to mark the big year.
The move is not happening to replace the historic 1806 Paul Revere bell that hangs in the church's steeple, but instead to create a new and unique feature in the church gardens.
Two columns that will suspend the bell about 7 feet off the ground will be marked with more than 100 impressions of mementos such as medals, pendants and wedding rings — things that have special meaning to parish members.
All of the impressions that will adorn the bell's support columns were made during workshops in September.
The bronze bell will be installed in the church's memorial garden, next to a labyrinth and accessible to all members of the church community.
The Rev. Lee Bluemel, minister at the church, said bells have delivered special messages to people throughout history.
"Our own Paul Revere bell, hanging in the steeple, is used to mark the time, call to worship, commemorate an event and memorialize a life," Bluemel said. "We often use a bell during Sunday services, children's worship and Buddhist meditation to welcome each other into silence, or into a spirit of wonder and reverence, or to return to the breath."
The church gardens were initially designed by North Parish members Deborah Putnam and Dick Wilson in 2008, following an extensive renovation of the current meetinghouse. A labyrinth and memorial wall were added in 2011.
Church members have been working with ceramic artist Larry Elardo, also a member of the parish, on the collaborative art project.
Elardo, a member of the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen, operates M Street Potters in a workshop at his Groveland home.
It is where the magic comes alive amid tools such as a kiln for firing ceramic bells, coffee mugs, plates, sculptures and other pieces. There are various hand tools such as a beveling tool he patented and sells around the world, hand-held imprinting tools, and a slab roller that smooths out blocks of clay into sheets he imprints with textures. Those textures become the outer walls of his ceramic bells.
To create the bell for the church, he'll deliver a clay model to the Green Foundry in Eliot, Maine, to have a silicone rubber mold made.
"I'll bring that back to my studio and pour hot wax into it,'' he said, "and once it cools I'll pull the model out of the mold, clean it then bring it back to the foundry for casting in bronze."
Putnam, a member of a group that cares for the church gardens, said this communal art project was an opportunity for church members to leave their mark on something that will stand for many years.
About 125 of the congregation's more than 300 members attended two days of workshops in September where they made clay impressions of items that were meaningful to them. The items included seashells, pendants, pins, wedding rings, Legos, leaf imprints, buttons, antique lace, and baking and garden implements. One of the impressions represents the logo for the Cowasuck band of the Pennacook/Abenaki people who inhabited this area centuries ago.
One of the bell's support columns will also contain an impression of a marking from the church's Paul Revere bell.
Elardo said the clay impressions will be fired in a kiln resulting in durable stone pieces that will form the textural surfaces of the bell's support columns.
Putnam said the bell will have its own embellishments, in addition to those on the support columns.
"Anyone can walk ... up to the bell and around the columns to find their impression," she said about the bell's accessibility to all church members.
The footings for the columns are expected to be installed late October, followed by installation of the bell in November, Putnam said.
"Church members are paying for the bell as bronzing will cost about $2,000," she said. "We put out a donations basket during the workshops and donations continue to arrive."