Berkeley Street brawl, shooting leads to arrests 

LAWRENCE - Police say there was a brawl between two women, then a pistol-whipping and shooting involving two men in the middle of Berkley Street on Tuesday afternoon.
Area surveillance video as well as cell phone video taken by witnesses assisted detectives with their investigation after the 2:30 p.m. incident in the 100 block of Berkeley Street, according to reports.
Three people are now facing charges and a .45 caliber handgun and ammunition were seized by police.
Ramon Serrano, 23, of 17 Jordan St., Lawrence, was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, use of a firearm to commit a felony, carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, malicious destruction of property valued over $1200, illegal discharge of a weapon within 500 feet of a building and improper storage of a firearm, police said.
Sujeira Almonte, 21, of 100 Berkeley St., Lawrence, was arrested and charged with assault and battery and intimidation of a witness after she was fighting with another woman, who was also issued a summons for assault and battery. Because she was issued a summons, the woman is entitled to a court hearing to determine if there's enough evidence to go forward with the criminal charge.
In video obtained by police, the two women can "clearly" be seen "exchanging physical blows in the middle of the street as traffic is halted due to their altercation," according to a detective's report.
Serrano is seen, in the video, watching the fight and then abruptly confronting another man with a black firearm, according to the report.
The victim "heads towards his vehicle clearly depicting he wants no part in any altercation with Mr. Serrano." But then, as the victim attempts to get into his car, Serrano "viciously hits him over the head" with the gun, according to the report.
Police said when Serrano hit the man over the head with the gun it fired, with a bullet hitting the concrete and then ricocheting into a nearby car, a house and "ultimately landing where we discovered it in the middle of the street where the incident occurred," according to the report.
No one required medical attention as a result of the incident.
The gun, ammunition and projectile found in the street were taken as evidence by state troopers assigned to a ballistics unit.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.