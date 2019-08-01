ANDOVER — Superintendent Sheldon Berman received a two-year extension on his contract in a 4 to 1 vote by the School Committee Thursday night.
Berman's current contract is set to expire June 30, 2020. His approved contract extension will make him the leader of the Andover School District through June 30, 2022. He said he will then retire from his role as superintendent.
Committee members said many hours of careful thought went into their decisions, and feedback from the community, parents and teachers were largely taken into consideration.
School Committee member Paul Murphy was the one vote against the contract extension, favoring a one-year extension instead of two.
Though he referred to Berman as a “high-functioning, organized, and inspired leader” who has been good for Andover since he arrived in June 2015, Murphy said there were “distractions” that weighed in his mind.
“The distractions, both real and imagined, have proven to be detrimental, time consuming and frankly, embarrassing at times,” Murphy said.
School Committee member Tracey Spruce did not shy from mentioning the “distractions” in her comments at the meeting as well, noting that her decision, though largely in support of the two-year extension, was not an easy one.
“I did consider some of the challenges that we faced over the past couple of years,” she said. “I considered the community’s concern over a three-year old letter. I agree, it reflected poor judgment by Dr. Berman, but I also considered that it had no adverse impact on the subject of the letter, whose contract was renewed for three successive years.”
A six-page letter, written by Berman in 2016 and obtained by The Eagle-Tribune, called upon the athletic director and high school principal to remove former hockey coach Chris Kuchar from his position. Berman's primary concern was Kuchar's treatment of his son, who was on the team at the time.
The letter explained Berman's "serious concerns" about Kuchar's methodologies and treatment of his son. He wrote that his son's treatment on the team fell "close to the category of abuse."
The letter was sent to high school Principal Philip Conrad and former Athletic Director Don Doucette on March 28, 2016.
Spruce said the incident, however, did not overshadow Berman’s long-list of accomplishments.
A few of Berman's successes Spruce touched upon were his work to reduce elementary class sizes, modernization of an outdated high school class schedule, work toward eliminating full-day kindergarten tuition, oversight of two major school building projects, and investment in special education.
She also did not abandon acknowledgement in her comments of the posts looking to oust Berman that have circulated on social media sites like Facebook, as well as lawn and protest signs calling for his firing. Though she touched on them at the meeting, she said they were not taken into consideration in her decision.
“I did not consider unsubstantiated rumors and conspiracy theories that continue to circulate in the community despite a complete lack of evidence. I did not consider lawn signs, or the Townsman ad that misspelled the word superintendent,” she said.
Spruce said she worries that Andover will have difficulty finding a good successor to Berman, questioning who would want to come into a school district where the superintendent is constantly vilified and blamed.
While the broad search for a new superintendent is expected to begin in the fall of 2021, School Committee member Shannon Scully said the position is not an easy one to fill. Like Spruce, she said the negativity in the community makes it difficult to recruit top-talent.
Scully also did not shy from addressing the number of adults who have criticized Berman on social media, referring to them as "keyboard warriors."
“I know that there are some that think Andover is an attractive enough community that everyone with a superintendent license in the state would be eager to work here, but realistically, this is a tough place to work,” Scully said. “It’s not made easier when keyboard warriors spread misinformation on social media, or take out misspelled negative ads in the local newspaper."
Though she said she did not intend to discuss the 2016 letter in her comments at the meeting, School Committee member Susan McCready also acknowledged the document that generated so much controversy in the community.
She said the letter was a big discussion point in terms of not renewing a contract.
“While I consider athletics to be an important part of a public education system, it is not the primary purpose for our education system,” she said.
In addition to the two-year extension, the contract also included two other changes for Berman.
Currently, the district contributes $22,000 a year to Berman’s retirement account. Under the contract, for the approved two years only, that would change to the lesser of $25,000 a year or the amount that is allowed by the Internal Revenue Service.
The maximum number of vacation days that are available to be carried over were also decreased from 40 to 35 days. Request for approval of vacation days carried over will now require approval from the chair of the committee under the new contract, rather than the full committee.
Berman was not in attendance at the meeting, but called in from his vacation.