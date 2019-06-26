Berman gets high marks in annual review

ANDOVER — Despite several protests and vocal parents hoping to oust Superintendent Sheldon Berman in the recent months, the School Committee gave Berman a "proficient" rating at his annual review with a "high" impact on student learning, accompanied by a two percent raise.
At the review Wednesday night, the five committee members echoed each other’s positive comments and feedback on Berman's progress toward his seven goals. They were also in agreement on areas in the district that could use improvement.
Berman was commended for his work approach that focuses on every aspect of each student in the Andover School District, not solely his or her textbook learning and test scores. The committee also praised his focus on social-emotional learning and mental health work.
“My personal favorite thing about Dr. Berman’s leadership is (his) focus on the social-emotional learning and mental health,” said Committee Member Tracey Spruce. “I don’t think we can over-emphasize the importance of keeping our eye on that ball.”
The recent hire of a communications director was widely appreciated by the committee, alleviating some of Berman’s duties and allowing him to focus on his main responsibilities. The committee said the position, held by Nicole Kieser, has improved public relations and communications through the release of weekly newsletters and more.
Though communication was an area that was widely commended by the committee, most members also noted it was an area that could continue to improve, not only with the district, but also between Berman and the committee.
“I think there have been a couple of misses this year,” said Spruce, citing the recent discussion and vote of a new elementary social studies curriculum framework that she felt could have been communicated better to the committee prior to their approval.
Committee Member Shannon Scully said communication to parents in the district could also improve, and a focus for the upcoming year should be on bettering the district’s website. The other committee members echoed her comments.
“My one suggestion on communication is just the need for better planning and communication in areas of potential controversy,” said Chair Joel Blumstein. “Whether it’s personnel decisions or curriculum decisions.”
Berman’s hard work on the Fiscal Year 2020 budget did not go unnoticed by the committee, as Scully mentioned the rarity of no questions being asked by voters on the hefty budget at Annual Town Meeting.
Aside from Berman’s communications director, the rest of his team also received positive committee recognition as well as the partnership between Berman and his staff. Committee Member Paul Murphy commended Berman for prioritizing delegating work to his team, and not stealing the spotlight on major accomplishments.
“I think you have a healthy ego, but I also think you have a healthy ego that is shared with others,” said Murphy. “You are proud of the project, and the project involves other people.”
Murphy was the one committee member to acknowledge past controversies spurred around Berman, noting his bad publicity was significantly less this school year.
“Very clearly we have had fewer bad PR moments in this year than in the past year,” said Murphy. “I don’t want this night to go by without giving you credit for what hasn’t happened. … The essence of what happened in the previous year is not lost on me.”
In February 2018, Berman was in the spotlight when varsity boys' hockey coach Chris Kuchar and two assistant coaches were placed on administrative leave, pending an investigation into allegations players were deprived of food and water as punishment for poor performances. The three coaches were cleared of any wrongdoing in an investigation by the Department of Children and Families and the school district.
Again in May, vocal parents outraged over the recent firing of Kuchar protested with signs saying "Shelley Must Go!"
"I'm struggling and I continue to struggle with the disconnect between what I see and perceive and what other parents and other people in the community see and perceive," said Murphy. "It bothers me that I see so much that's positive. ... And yet still why are we constantly having conversations about what happened 25 years ago, or 10 years ago?"
The annual review was based on Berman’s performance toward seven goals, which were congested into the categories of professional practice, student learning and district improvement. He was also rated on four standards from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, or DESE. The committee said Berman met each of the goals, and was given an overall rating of “proficient.”
The composite summary, given by Blumstein on the committee’s behalf, stated the district has moved forward under Berman’s steady leadership, and his work emphasizes a well-rounded education, as well as a commitment to reaching all students.
"We really are performing well, and I think we need a thoughtful strategy around how to explain how Andover compares to our peers," said Scully.
Berman's two percent raise brings his annual salary to $232,321.
He said he was “humbled” by the feedback from the committee, and said their recommendations were both valuable and on target.
“I, like everybody else, need to continue to learn and grow,” Berman said.