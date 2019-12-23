The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund

Anonymous $100

In memory of Arthur and Rita Ouellette. Love, Colleen and Ron Currier $25

From Fred and Connie Glore $100

Merry Christmas and God bless, from Richard and Sophie Dodge $100

In thanksgiving for favors received from St Jude, from L.H. $25

With our best wishes for a happy holidays, from Gary and Barbara $50

Best wishes to all for a joyous holiday season, from Lawrence General medical staff services department $500

Anonymous $4,964

In loving memory of my mother, Annie Roszak, brother Lenny and his wife Paula, brother Donald and his wife Carol, you are always in my thoughts and prayers. Merry Christmas, from Gloria $200

Merry Christmas, from Teresa Fiorentini $25

In honor of the crew, from Jean $25

Merry Christmas, from Al and Marie Furneaux $25

Thank you, St. Jude, for prayers answered, from M.A.F. $25

Today’s total: $6,164

Grand total: $63,489.89

Tags

Recommended for you