LAWRENCE — A man riding a bicycle at 4:40 a.m. Sunday was transported to Lawrence General Hospital after he was struck by a taxi near Park and Monmouth streets, police said.
The bicyclist was treated by emergency medical personnel before being taken to the hospital, Lawrence police said.
The man was reported to be in stable condition.
Although Lawrence police and the Massachusetts State Police Accident Reconstruction Team continue to investigate the incident, it is unlikely any charges will be filed, police said.