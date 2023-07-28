SALISBURY — “We’re gonna need a bigger boat.”
That was the feeling a Salisbury couple experienced Sunday morning as they reeled in a mammoth tuna weighing more than 600 pounds.
Tamara Eiras shared that she and her husband, Joe Eiras, have enjoyed fishing recreationally for the last three summers, ever since she won the argument of whether they should get a boat.
She explained that they woke up Sunday morning and knew it would be great fishing conditions, deciding to head out on their vessel, the Breakaway, to Southern Jeffreys Ledge.
“It was the perfect day. We left at five o’clock and got out there, got bait right away, set up. I was making breakfast and next thing you know, the rod went off,” Eiras said.
She said they felt they had something big on the line as they began the exhausting journey of reeling in their prize.
“We generally take turns, him and I’ll trade off. We’d normally like to bring a helper or two with us, but I have to say the two biggest fish I’ve ever gotten were when we were by ourselves,” Eiras said.
She said the process of corralling the fish can be stressful for them but always ends up being worth it.
“I always say people going by must think, wow, that marriage isn’t gonna last. But once we get the fish on the boat it’s a whole different story, and I forgive him for all his choice words,” Eiras said.
She said this one took an hour to finish their catch, noting that it was quite the struggle getting the beast onto the boat.
“We have a door in the back of the boat, like a tuna door. So we just opened that and pull him through there. But that was a struggle this time. He didn’t wanna fit. We eventually got it, but it was definitely a struggle with just the two of us,” Eiras said.
She acknowledged that it likely was not the biggest fish ever caught in the area, but was still happy with what she and her husband accomplished.
“This was my biggest one that I’ve ever gotten,” Eiras said.
She said they ended up selling the 106-inch-long fish in Gloucester. She explained they are still waiting for the fish to go to auction before they are able to learn about the official weight and value.
“This one was probably over 600 pounds,” Eiras said.
She said productive fishing days are a big factor in offsetting the cost of their boat.
“Fuel’s not cheap. Gear is not cheap. It’s definitely nice to get one or two a year to kind of offset those expenses” Eiras said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
