BOSTON — With the national debate on gun control rekindled in the wake of recent mass shootings, states are looking at updating firearm laws in an effort to prevent more violence.
In state capitols from coast to coast, policymakers are scrambling to enact new restrictions, or roll back regulations, on the sales and use of firearms. Many of those decisions are being made along political lines, with Democrats pushing for tougher gun law and Republicans opposing restrictions on firearm rights.
In Massachusetts, which already has some of the toughest gun control laws in the nation, Democratic lawmakers want to close what some describe as “loopholes” in current firearms laws, such as a ban on ‘ghost guns’ that can be assembled using parts manufactured on 3-D printers.
In neighboring New Hampshire, which has some of the loosest gun control regulations in the nation, the state’s Republican state leaders are resisting calls from Democrats for tighter restrictions and pushing back against federal legislation to restrict Second Amendment rights.
‘A proud tradition’
New Hampshire has among the highest rates of gun ownership in the country and makes it easy to buy firearms. The state allows people to carry firearms without a permit, and to take them into schools, churches, and government buildings.
Gun-owner groups point to the state’s low homicide rate — even as violent crime has skyrocketed nationally — as evidence that loose state-level firearm laws don’t necessarily contribute to gun violence. They have bristled at efforts by Congress to impose federal gun control regulations on the state.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who has ruled out new gun restrictions, signed a law two weeks ago prohibiting state and local law enforcement from enforcing any federal firearms statutes and rules.
“New Hampshire has a proud tradition of responsible firearms stewardship, and I’ve long said that I’m not looking to make any changes to our laws,” Sununu said. “This bill will ensure that New Hampshire’s law enforcement efforts will be on our own state firearms laws – and that’s where I believe their focus should be.”
Republicans, who control the House and Senate, pushed through the new law as a way of shielding gun owners in the state from any new federal regulations.
Democrats who voted against the measure described it as a “political stunt” that would compromise public safety by easing gun control laws.
The group GunSense NH blasted the law as “dangerous” and accused Sununu of being in “the pocket of the corporate gun lobby.”
‘We regulate guns like cars’
By comparison, Massachusetts boasts some of the toughest laws in the nation regulating firearms, many of which were pushed through the state Legislature in the late-1990s amid a spate of deadly shootings.
The Bay State first implemented a ban on assault weapons in 1998, when a similar federal law was already in place. In 2004, Republican Gov. Mitt Romney signed a permanent ban into law before the federal policy elapsed. It has survived several legal challenges.
In 2014, lawmakers gave police chiefs the right to go to court to deny firearms ID cards to buy rifles or shotguns to people whom they feel are unsuitable. That bill also banned large-capacity firearm magazines, allowed real-time background checks for private gun sales, and stiffened penalties for some gun-based crimes.
Since then, the state has banned “bump stocks” and passed a “red flag” law allowing firearms to be taken away from a gun owners undergoing a mental health crisis.
Gun control advocates say the strict requirements have given the largely urban state one of the lowest gun death rates in the nation, while not infringing on people’s right to bear arms.
“Gun laws absolutely save lives,” said John Rosenthal, a gun owner and co-founder of Stop Handgun Violence. “Here in Massachusetts, we regulate guns like cars, both of which are inherently dangerous consumer products.”
Rosenthal said if other states adopted similar laws to those on the books in Massachusetts, gun deaths would decline precipitously across the nation.
“If every state has the same low gun death rate as Massachusetts, about 27,000 of the 45,000 lives lost a year to gun violence could be saved,: he said.
On Beacon Hill, lawmakers are weighing measures aimed at restricting access to firearms with several Democratic-backed proposals still in play during the current legislative session.
Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, recently acknowledged the state’s tough firearm restrictions, but said she will be working with colleagues to “look at ways to further strengthen our state’s gun control laws” in response to deadly mass shootings nationwide.
But gun rights groups argue that the tougher restrictions have done little to reduce overall crime and gun violence from illegal firearms, while depriving people of their constitutional right to own a firearm.
“The gun laws in Massachusetts have been an abject failure,” said Jim Wallace, executive director of the Gun Owners Action League of Massachusetts, which is affiliated with the National Rifle Association. “All they have done is prevent law-abiding citizens from exercising their Second Amendment rights.”
Wallace said he expects the state’s strict restrictions to be challenged in court following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn a New York law that prevented many gun owners from getting concealed carry permits.
By a 6-3 vote, the high court ruled that Americans have a broad constitutional right to carry weapons outside their homes for self-defense.
Attorney General Maura Healey issued an advisory on Friday explaining that because of the high court’s decision firearm licensing authorities in Massachusetts are now prohibited from enforcing the “good reason” provision of state law that allows them to deny an applicant if they lack sufficiently good reason to fear injury to themselves or their property.
But Healey, whose office oversees the state’s gun regulations, said it is still unlawful to carry a firearm in Massachusetts without a license and that the state’s license-to-carry eligibility requirements “remain strong.”
Wallace said the ruling draws into question the broad discretion that Massachusetts police chiefs have over authorizing firearm licenses, and expects there to be legal challenges.
“It’s pretty clear from this ruling that there are some things in our state law that violate civil rights,” he said. “
We’ve been saying that for years but now finally the Supreme Court has confirmed it.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
