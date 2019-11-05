METHUEN — Candidates who had never run for political office until Tuesday’s election won four out of nine seats on the City Council.
Michael Simard, a Lawrence police sergeant, was the big winner in the race for West District city councilor with 1,905 votes. Allison Saffie, who placed fourth in the September primary, vaulted past William Bryant and Frank Gallo and will join Simard on the council. She had 1,370 votes to 1,162 for Bryant and 892 for Gallo.
Joel Faretra, another political newcomer, won a narrow victory in the Central District.
In the at-large councilor race, David “DJ” Beauregard, the fourth first-time candidate to win a council seat, placed third with 3,989 votes. Nicholas DiZoglio, who came in second with 4,011 votes, will be a new city councilor but he’s not a newcomer to politics, having served on the School Committee for two terms.
The top vote-getter in the at-large contest, Jessica Finocchiaro, running for her second term, said she was “proud” of the large number of newcomers who ran Tuesday. Finocchiaro, who served on the Greater Lawrence Technical School Committee before she was elected to the council, received 4,787 votes.
In the East District, Councilors Eunice Zeigler and Steven Saba were re-elected without opposition.
“I think the voters did their homework,” said Beauregard, 30, a small business owner who works on development for Notre Dame Cristo Rey High School in Lawrence. After he takes the oath of office in January, he said, he will be working to “make government more transparent.”
Among other steps, he wants an independent firm to conduct a “thorough audit” of the city’s finances. The language in the superior officers’ contract that could have resulted in police captains getting more than $400,000 per year should have been caught before the pact was approved, he said.
Simard, accompanied by his longtime friend Ronald Lavallee, a Lawrence firefighter, was greeted with thunderous cheers from supporters when he walked into the Fireside Restaurant.
He said he will “follow through on my pledge to move the city forward and to make people feel good about Methuen again.” Simard said he was “very proud” of Methuen’s voters.
Simard supported Neil Perry, the overwhelming victor in the mayoral race.
“I am confident that Neil will follow through on his pledge to move the city forward,” he said.
He called the mayor-elect a “man of integrity.” He thanked his supporters, many of whom stood out in the rain holding signs.
A few hundred yards down Pelham Street at the Rae Rocks Bar & Grill, Faretra said he was “cautiously optimistic” that he won a Central District council seat. Unofficial results showed 888 votes for Faretra and 872 votes for Dennis Deeb, a School Committee member who ran for the Central District seat.
“I’m just thrilled,” he said, while celebrating with several dozen supporters. Faretra is facilities manager for the CREST Collaborative in Methuen.
Councilor Joyce Campagnone, who trailed with 797 votes, lost her seat.
Faretra will represent the Central District along with Councilor James McCarty, who was easily re-elected to his second term with 1,137 votes. McCarty, joined by supporters at the Sand Trap Bar at the Merrimack Valley Golf Club, attributed his win to leading on the police pay issue.
“I fought that as hard as I could,” he said. As a councilor, he said he has acted as “a messenger between the taxpayers and City Hall.”
McCarty, 27, is a first-year student at the Massachusetts School of Law.
Also celebrating at the Sand Trap were Beauregard and Stephen Angelo, who placed fourth in the at-large race and was just a few votes behind DiZoglio.
In stark contrast to the highly charged mayoral contest between Perry and City Council Chairwoman Jennifer Kannan, the race for councilor-at-large was cordial.
Beauregard and Angelo were conversing amicably after the results were announced. Each said he had great respect for the other.
“We had four great candidates,” Angelo said. “I have respect for every one of them.”
Angelo, 33, is the director of recreation for Stoneham. He was also a first-time candidate and said it’s possible he may run again.
“I’ll stay involved in some capacity,” he said.
DiZoglio, the second-place finisher in the at-large council race, hosted a party at his home on Lisa Lane. As a councilor, he said he will work to attract more businesses to Methuen.
The city needs more businesses to reduce the burden on residential taxpayers, he said.