It wasn't a surprise.
The headline from my column Tuesday said it all: “(Cora) deserves what is coming.”
On Tuesday, Alex Cora’s remarkable run as a major league manager, which began with a World Series trophy in his first year with the Boston Red Sox, came to an end. His baggage was simply too much for the Red Sox to carry.
The team couldn’t wait for Major League Baseball's disciplinary orders, expected any day now.
Cora’s ties to the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal -- several former Astros named Cora as ring-leader -- trumped everything he ever did for the Sox.
Boston's own sign-stealing crimes in the 2018 season, also led by Cora and now being investigated by MLB, may not have been as egregious. Still, they made it impossible for Cora to return from any kind of MLB-imposed suspension.
That's exactly what's coming.
On Monday, baseball announced penalties for the Astros – a one-year suspension for both general manager and manager, a $5 million fine, and loss of first and second round picks in the 2020 MLB Draft. An hour later, the Astros fired manager A.J. Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow.
Back in Boston it was clear that Cora’s short but successful time was over.
The Alex Cora Story is a great one.
He's a former Red Sox player, a nice guy, a native Puerto Rican. He went to college at University of Miami. Then there was his first year's success at Fenway. Put a bow on it and sell it to Hollywood.
Cora represented the changing game of baseball, which is gaining in Latin influence every year. And Boston isn’t a place noted for change.
Cora’s forte was communication. He could get along with everybody – white, black or Hispanic players.
But in the cheating scandal, he crossed the line.
This isn’t just about Cora, a manager who circumvented rules to win some games for his team. There is also collateral damage. Start with the opposing pitchers and managers who lost games -- and maybe even jobs -- because of Cora’s activities and the schemes he oversaw.
I wrote a story when the story broke about the Astros cheating, with allegations that went back to 2016.
It was about former Merrimack College pitcher Ryan O’Rourke, who was barely hanging on as a Minnesota Twins reliever, having allowed two runs over seven innings in early 2016.
One outing in Houston, where he was charged with three runs, earned him a trip back to Triple-A.
The Alex Cora Story, right now, is a sad one.
This will be a hit to Cora, and it will also weigh on the Red Sox. Safe to say they'll hear cries of “cheaters!” a lot around the country in 2020.
Bill Burt is executive sports editor of The Eagle-Tribune. You can email him at bburt@eagletribune.com.