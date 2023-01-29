Eagle-Tribune readers love the games that appear in each day’s edition. Starting next week, they can play one that promises prizes to five lucky winners.
Find your ET Insider Bingo cards inside today’s Sunday Eagle-Tribune weekend edition. Then, look for bingo numbers in each print edition of the newspaper beginning Monday, Jan. 30. Bonus numbers will also appear in the newspaper from time to time.
The Eagle-Tribune will give four $100 prizes — one each for the first readers to cover a vertical, horizontal and diagonal row, and to cover all four corners. A $1,000 grand prize will be awarded to the first reader to cover all 25 squares on the card.
Bingo cards are also available at The Eagle-Tribune office, 100 Turnpike St., North Andover. No purchase is necessary to play. Complete rules appear on the back of the cards.
ET Insider Bingo is sponsored by Butcher Boy.
Whether you’re a subscriber or buy The Eagle-Tribune on the newsstand, be sure to find your card inside today’s newspaper and play along this winter for your chance to win $1,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.